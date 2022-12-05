Read full article on original website
ktxs.com
North Carolina power outage raises questions about grid vulnerability
WASHINGTON (TND) — By Tuesday afternoon, about 35,000 people in Moore County, North Carolina were still without power after shootings at two power substations. The governor of the state said it should prompt a national conversation about protecting critical infrastructure. “There are thousands of these substations across the country...
ktxs.com
Driver gets $553 ticket for driving more than 5 miles with snow on windshield
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KATU) — A Washington State Patrol trooper gave a driver a $553 ticket for driving with a windshield almost completely covered in snow. The trooper pulled the driver over after getting reports of someone "driving erratically" on State Route 16. State police found the vehicle driving five miles further down the road, still completely covered in snow.
ktxs.com
30-vehicle crash closes part of Washington state highway
Part of a highway running through Washington state closed Wednesday due to a crash involving 30 vehicles, officials said. The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound I-90 is closed about five miles east of Ellensburg. Patrol trooper Collin Cumaravel said 18 cars and 12 semi-trucks were involved in the...
ktxs.com
Former N.Y. Gov. George Pataki returns from humanitarian mission to Ukraine
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Three-term New York Governor George Pataki returned recently from a humanitarian mission in Ukraine, delivering 15 industrial-sized heaters capable of providing warmth for nearly 100,000 Ukrainians. Pataki also delivered hundreds of footballs donated by the NFL to displaced children and orphans. This was all done...
