Ten Words or Phrases That Boldly Prove You Are From Texas
If you have been in Texas any amount of time and know a native Texan, you have probably heard one or more of these phrases. Mudrain - What happened to us Wednesday night, when a thunderstorm comes through and picks up dust so when it rains, the rain is full of said dirt. "Did you take your truck to the carwash to wash off all the mudrain?"
Ask Texas! Family Staying With Us For Holidays For 2 Weeks And My Wife Wants To Charge Them For Food!
Buzz Question: My husband's cousins are coming in from out of town. They usually come by once a year and spend the holidays with us. They leave a few days after Christmas. It's a lot of work and effort hosting them and it's not cheap feeding them and their kids every night for 2 weeks. I want to ask them to kick in some money to help pay for everything, but my husband says that we can't charge them for staying with us because they are family and it's the holidays. I think they should have to at least help out with the food costs. Am I wrong?
Ask Texas – My Sister In Law Brings Over Her Own Food We We Invite Them Over To Eat!
Buzz Question- SO this has been bothering me but not sure how to handle it. Every time I invite my Sister In Law and family over to eat, SHE BRINGS HER OWN FOOD! At first, I was surprised but it has happened several times. I asked her if she was on a special diet or something and she told me 'NO'. Um, I dropped it but she will still do it. I asked my husband about his sister and he just says she's like that. UM, is my food no good enough for her? What's happening here?
Top 5 Insane Questions Texans Are Asked When Venturing Out of State
There are just some things people that are not from Texas just don't get, and movies and TV shows haven't helped out either. Here are some of the stupidest things I have been asked when traveling by people not familiar with Texas. "Do you have an oil well in your...
Tiger Woods to Bring Putt Putt Golf Course to Texas
Why don't more professional golfers have putt putt courses?. I will be honest with everyone, I am not a golfer. When I am on the course. I want to drink beer, smoke cigars, and drive the golf cart. That's a fun day at the course in my book. However, putt putt golf I am ALWAYS down for. Putt putt is a must on the first couple of dates with a girl. If she hates doing it, probably not going to workout with me.
The Lone Star Shaped House! Is This The MOST TEXAN House in Texas?
There are some pretty awesome and impressive houses in the Lone Star State! From mansions to awesome farm/horse ranches and beyond! And, a lot of these awesome homes LOOK like they belong right here in Texas. But, probably no HOUSE in TEXAS looks like TEXAS more than this house. You see, the house is actually built in the shape of the Lone Star! Yep, the house is the Lone Star symbol STAR that represents the Lone Star State! See House Pics Below!
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
Do Texans Have a Higher Risk of Burglaries During the Holiday Season?
You have to be one heartless person to break into someone’s home. But you’ve got to be next-level wicked to break into somebody’s home during the holidays – especially during a time like now in which so many people are struggling to make ends meet. But...
Top 5 States That Have The Most Trucks! Where Does Texas Rank?
We love our TRUCKS here in Texas! Take a look around the next time you drive around. Chances are, you will see MORE trucks than any other type of vehicle on the roads of the Lone Star State! So, which state has the most trucks? And here does Texas rank. The top 5 may surprise you!
Four of the Top 15 Pet-Friendly Vacation Cities in the US are in Texas
I've got friends who just don't go on vacation anymore because they don't trust their pets with anyone else, does that sound familiar? Out pets our important, a big part of our family too. Well, some good news here, turns out Dallas, TX is an extremely pet-friendly city, but not quite as much as one other Texas city.
5 Amazing Clues Climate Change is Already Effecting Texas
Whether you believe it or not, climate change is a thing, and here are some facts proving it is already hitting Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, scientists have warned about climate change and how it could cause problems globally. So, here are five things that prove climate change is already here in Texas.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Bans TikTok
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking on the viral social media sensation TikTok. On Wednesday, Abbott banned the use of TikTok on state devices. Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday directed state agencies ban the use of TikTok on government issued devices. This only applies to state owned devices and does not impact private citizens or what apps they can have on their phones, tablets, and devices.
Whataburger Is Feeding Students With $2 Million In Scholarships – Here’s How To Apply
Whataburger is doing what? The San Antonio, Texas based burger company is giving away $2 million in scholarships as they continue their commitment to serving their local communities. Know a student or got a student? Scroll down for information on how to apply. 2 SCHOLARSHIPS - $2 MILLION. Through their...
Texas SNAP Benefits Have Been Extended For December 2022 – Are You Eligible?
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced that they are providing a SNAP benefits extension to Texans for December 2022. More than $340 million in emergency benefits are on the way. Many of you may have already received yours. THIS IS PERFECT TIMING. Texas Governor Greg Abbott‘s announcement...
