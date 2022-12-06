Read full article on original website
Independent Beauty Association Virtual Cosmetic Technical Regulatory Forum To Be Held March 1-2
The Independent Beauty Association (IBA) announces that the 2023 Virtual Cosmetic Technical Regulatory Forum will be held from March 1-2, 2023. IBA’s annual forum is one of the industry’s premier educational events. This forum is a collaboration between IBA’s technical regulatory committee, chaired by Craig Weiss, president of Consumer Product Testing Company, and Karen Yarussi-King, president of Global Regulatory Associates, and IBA’s Senior Director of Technical and Regulatory Affairs Meredith Petillo.
Lab Rap: Lumene Group’s VP of R&D and Sustainability Tiina Isohanni
Lumene’s Tiina Isohanni has 35 years of experience in skin care and cosmetics, which includes pioneering research in Nordic raw materials and skin care science, including the use of upcycled materials. In addition to steering Lumene’s formulation work, she has been instrumental in its environmental sustainability strategy, too. Next month Isohanni will take a seat on Lumene Group’s board. As she gets set to leave the lab, we asked Isohanni to reflect on her career, the changes in beauty science and how she will use her scientific background in a new leadership role for Lumene.
Foam Hand Sanitizer
This patented formulation contains suspended disinfecting capsules. US Patent No. 11,517,510 B2 (King Lun Yeung, Ying Li, Ning Zhan); Chiaphua Industries Limited, Hong Kong, and Germagic Biochemical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Shanghai, have patented a foam hand sanitizer, comprised of at least one foaming agent; at least one stabilizing agent; at least one skin care agent; at least one freshness agent comprising menthone glycerin acetal; and suspended disinfecting capsules. The capsules are comprised a polymer shell having a core comprising an antimicrobial material.
Fairy Tales Hair Care Hires Vice President of Ecommerce
Fairy Tales Hair Care has hired Natalie Haddox-Davis as the vice president of ecommerce. A seasoned digital marketer and ecommerce professional, she specializes in scaling premium brands at various stages of growth, according to the company. She holds past director roles at brands such as Lather, Jac + Jack and Mother Denim.
2022 Testing of Talc-Containing Asbestos Finds None: FDA
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released the results of the its 2022 sampling assignment, testing talc-containing cosmetic products for the presence of asbestos. Asbestos was not detected in any of the 50 samples tested in 2022. The testing was conducted using polarized light microscopy (PLM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM).
Admix Appoints New Managing Director of Admix Europe ApS
Admix, Inc., global leader of advanced mixing technologies for the food/beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries, has appointed Jesper Sæderup Lindeløv to the position of managing director of Admix Europe ApS, located in Fredensborg, Denmark. “I am excited to join Admix and I look forward to start building...
BeautyHealth’s Hydrafacial Launches New Skincare Booster Developed with Babor Laboratories
The Beauty Health Company, home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, launched a new booster co-created with Babor Skincare, which leverages Doctor Babor’s technology to help increase hydration levels for a smoother, lifted and more youthful-looking complexion. Delivered with Hydrafacial’s patented magic wand handpiece and vortex fusion technology, this new collagen...
RIFM Scientists, Expert Panel for Fragrance Safety Members Publish Chemical Research
The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials and expert panel for fragrance safety have published the paper, “An Endpoint-Specific Framework for Read-Across Analog Selection for Human Health Effects,” in the peer-reviewed journal Chemical Research in Toxicology. Read-across is a safety assessment approach in which study data on one chemical...
Verdure Sciences Finds Punica Granatum Extract Supports Skin Health Benefits
Verdure Sciences conducted a clinical study of Pomella, a proprietary Punica granatum extract, and evaluated it for skin health and beauty-from-within properties to add understanding to Pomella’s synergistic influence on both gut and skin microbiomes. “We are thrilled to have this new publication join the mounting evidence in support...
Bath & Body Works Partners with Instacart for Holiday Shoppers
Bath & Body Works is now available on Instacart, giving customers a quick and convenient way to shop during the holidays. Bath & Body Works products are affordable and highly giftable, according to the company. In 2021, 48% of all body care and home fragrance gifts in the US were purchased from Bath & Body Works. The new partnership between Instacart and Bath & Body Works is especially valuable for last-minute shoppers, with many deliveries available in as fast as one hour.
Praan Naturals Debuts Plant-Based Waxes for Personal Care
Praan Naturals introduced three plant-based waxes to its range of more than 500 certified organic and conventional natural ingredients for personal care product development. All three of the waxes range in hue from white to off-white or light yellow and are supplied in pellet form for ease of use within formulations, said the company.
Non-Nano Particle Sunscreen Patented by Zoca Lotion
US Patent No. 11,517,513 B2 (Emily Seager); Zoca Lotion LLC, Rockaway Park, NY, has patented a sunscreen. It contains zinc oxide (non-nano particle form); an oil mixture; and a water-resistant wax comprising beeswax, calendula wax, or a mixture thereof. The composition is produced by melting water-resistant wax in a steam...
NPD Says Prestige Beauty Continues to Post Growth
This holiday season as inflationary fears persist, promotions are a handy lever retailers can pull to entice shoppers to spend, which will reduce inventory during and after the holidays. Prestige beauty appears to be the outlier among the general merchandise retail industries tracked by The NPD Group, posting growth in...
Beauty Spending & Inflation at Holiday Time: Infographic
According to a Debt.com survey, 37% of respondents report buying more cosmetics than ever before. And despite inflation, one-third said they haven’t changed how they shop for cosmetics, according to the provider of debt solutions. In fact, 62% of respondents agreed that “lipstick products are an affordable way to treat [themselves] in times of high inflation.” The survey also found that people with credit card debt, as well as those spending the most monthly on cosmetics, were most likely to agree with this statement.
Increasing Skin Firmness with Nephelium Lappaceum Extract
US Patent 11,517,520 B2 (Vincent Bardey, Isabelle Bonnet, Anabelle Echard, Nicolas Pelletier, Boris Vogelgesang); BASF Beauty Care Solutions France has patented a method of increasing the firmness and/or elasticity of the skin and/or mucous membranes. It entails administering an effective amount of a Nephelium lappaceum extract or a cosmetic composition...
