Lumene’s Tiina Isohanni has 35 years of experience in skin care and cosmetics, which includes pioneering research in Nordic raw materials and skin care science, including the use of upcycled materials. In addition to steering Lumene’s formulation work, she has been instrumental in its environmental sustainability strategy, too. Next month Isohanni will take a seat on Lumene Group’s board. As she gets set to leave the lab, we asked Isohanni to reflect on her career, the changes in beauty science and how she will use her scientific background in a new leadership role for Lumene.

1 DAY AGO