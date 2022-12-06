Read full article on original website
uta.edu
Doctoral student becomes Twitter Ambassador
Sayak Saha Roy, a doctoral student in the Computer Science and Engineering Department at The University of Texas at Arlington, recently was named a Twitter Student Ambassador by the social media company. The Student Ambassador Program recognizes leaders who are passionate about Twitter and want to build and lead student...
uta.edu
New certificate supports digital education for classroom, workplace
The University of Texas at Arlington’s College of Education is offering a new graduate-level Certificate in Instructional and Learning Design Technology. Headed by Hugh Kellam, UTA assistant professor in learning sciences, the program will allow graduate students to explore how to personalize online learning with different technologies, streamline teaching practices and create interactive educational opportunities for students and adult learners. Instructional technology uses a variety of digital technologies, such as web-based applications and online curriculum, to facilitate and enhance educational goals.
uta.edu
UTA In The News — Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Nick Fang, professor of civil engineering, spoke to The Washington Post about how pavement and other impervious infrastructure contributes to urban flooding. “A combination of large rainfall with high imperviousness is just a perfect formula for flooding to any watersheds,” Fang said. Manufacturing contracts. The Fort Worth Report...
