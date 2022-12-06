The University of Texas at Arlington’s College of Education is offering a new graduate-level Certificate in Instructional and Learning Design Technology. Headed by Hugh Kellam, UTA assistant professor in learning sciences, the program will allow graduate students to explore how to personalize online learning with different technologies, streamline teaching practices and create interactive educational opportunities for students and adult learners. Instructional technology uses a variety of digital technologies, such as web-based applications and online curriculum, to facilitate and enhance educational goals.

2 DAYS AGO