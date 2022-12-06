Read full article on original website
In Style
Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath
I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
Machine Gun Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Sommer Ray Crashes His Miami Art Basel Performance, Megan Fox Takes Notice
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox didn't let a past lover get in the way of having a good time. MGK's ex-girlfriend, Sommer Ray, 26, unexpectedly showed up at his performance at E11even during Miami's Art Basel— causing his fiancée to lay on the PDA and his former flame took notice, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fox, 36, wore a pale pink, feather-flocked hat, tiny hot pink crop top, and high-waisted pink trousers when she arrived at the club with her husband-to-be, 32, in tow. The Jennifer's Body actress completed the look with several layered silver necklaces and rings....
Allure
Megan Fox's Inevitable UN/DN Nail Polish Collab Is Here
The actor teamed up with MGK's brand to launch a crystal- and gemstone-themed collection. It was only a matter of time! If your fiancé had his own nail polish line, wouldn't you want to create your own collection for it? Megan Fox just collaborated with her beloved, Machine Gun Kelly, on a handful of polishes for his UN/DN LAQR brand — and each one has a special significance for the actor.
Megan Fox Rocks Strapless Top & Head To Toe Denim With Machine Gun Kelly For Jimmy Kimmel Appearance
Megan Fox is always surprising us with her outfits and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 36-year-old accompanied Machine Gun Kelly, 32, for his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live when she wore a double denim outfit featuring pair of baggy ripped jeans with a strapless silver top and a baggy denim jacket on top. Meanwhile, MGK opted to wear a tan painter’s suit with the bottom half of the pants cut off.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
“That’s certainly not what I meant to say at all. I know that I am not the only woman who has ever led an action film.”
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
Rare Photos of Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s Twins Over the Years: Pictures of Anton and Olivia
Exes Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo’s relationship ended in 2003, but they could not be more grateful for their twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. The Scarface actor and the Entourage alum have been photographed with their kids during rare public appearances over the years. The...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Elevates High-Slit Dress With Sandals to Honor Dolly Parton at National Portrait Gallery Gala
Lauren Sanchez accompanied her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, at the 2022 National Portrait Gallery Gala. During the event, held in Washington on Nov. 12, the couple presented country music icon Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility award and a $100 million prize to her foundation. For the...
Kirstie Alley Had an ‘Affair of the Heart’ With Patrick Swayze: ‘I Think What We Did Was Worse’
After Patrick Swayze died, Kirstie Alley confessed the two had a special connection while they were both married to others that she thought was "worse" than having an affair.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: XXXTentacion’s Loved Ones Say He Predicted His Early Death
We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Hip Hop Homicides. This week Van Lathan will be taking a closer look at the sad demise of rapper XXXtentacion. Young rap star XXXtentacion’s life was cut tragically short when he was shot dead in the parking lot of a motorsports store near his home in Florida. Was this more than just a robbery gone wrong? And did XXXtentacion predict his own murder?
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Four decades ago racism tore them apart. Now they've revived their love and are married.
'He's still the wonderful gorgeous man that I once knew.'
Paris Jackson Turned Every Head in a Daringly Plunging Cream-White Top & Mini Skirt
Paris Jackson is becoming an A-list invite when it comes to major fashion shows — she always brings her iconic style to the red carpet. Her latest look came on Thursday at the Celine show in Los Angeles and the 24-year-old star did not disappoint. Jackson chose a soft, feminine cream-colored blouse that she kept open at the neckline. It allowed for a plunging V-neck design and showed off some of her chest tattoos. She added a brown leather belt at her waistline and paired it with a chocolate-brown leather mini skirt that showed off her long, toned legs. The accessories...
Kate Hudson Poses In Sheer Gold Dress Alongside Mom Goldie Hawn At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere: Photo
Kate Hudson slayed the red carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in LA on November 14, when she wore a see-through nude gown covered in silver and gold sequins. The 43-year-old was joined by her mother, Goldie Hawn, who looked just as fabulous in a bedazzled black jacket and pants.
In Style
Megan Fox Added a Glitzy Twist to the Classic Canadian Tuxedo Look
When I think Megan Fox, I think Jennifer’s Body, risqué attire, and Bing Crosby. Wait — did I just say Bing Crosby? Yes, yes I did. And that’s because the style icon’s latest look was inspired by the singer and actor himself. On December 8,...
MGK Worked Hard To Make A Gluten-Free Bake For Megan Fox — Unfortunately, He Didn't Nail It
I'll still give him an "E" for effort.
Kris Jenner Gives Dramatic Ruffled Look Edgy Details With Latex Gloves & Pointy Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘Kardashians’ Reality Show Award
Kris Jenner gave her monochromatic style an upgrade at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The momager and matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner family appeared onstage at the Barker Hangar with her daughter Khloe Kardashian to accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for their hit Hulu series “The Kardashians.” The television personality wore a blazer with coordinating pleated trousers. Jenner’s overcoat fell delicately off one shoulder and included dramatic ruffled detailing along the bust line. The garment also had side slant pockets and buttons at the center. To further elevate the moment, Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves and oversized...
Mom Shows How to Make a Christmas 'Charcuterie Tree' to Wow Your Guests
This mom-of-one spent $80 on the impressive edible cheese tree that has wowed over 19 million people on TikTok.
