FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom
Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Consider Recalling These 3 IceHogs
It didn’t last long, but seeing the Chicago Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs for Tuesday’s matchup presented an interesting idea. With the team coming off back-to-back shutout losses, as well as losing nine of the past 10 games, it might not be a bad idea for the Blackhawks to shake up the roster a bit and recall an IceHog soon, possibly long-term.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 8 vs. Winnipeg
Blues Head Coach Craig Berube is expected to keep his lineup the same for the second consecutive game as his club gets set to host the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets to begin a three-game homestand on Thursday night at Enterprise Center (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). That means Pavel Buchnevich...
Yardbarker
Blues’ Thomas, Kyrou Living up to Big Contracts
After a slow start to the season for newly-extended St. Louis Blues stars Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, the young duo is starting to turn the corner and proving that they were worth the eight-year $65 million contract they signed in the offseason. The Blues put their future stock in...
Golden Knights Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Out Indefinitely
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out indefinitely due to a family illness.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
