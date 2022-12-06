The death certificate for a North Carolina woman who died last month while on vacation with friends in Cabo San Lucas is only leading to more questions as the family struggles to make sense of the 25-year-old’s last moments.At the end of October, Salamondra Robinson, the mother of the deceased Shanquella Robinson, received a phone call from her daughter’s friends. The call was less than two days after the group had left the US and touched down in Mexico for what was supposed to be a fun getaway.Over the course of that phone call, the friends – who the mother...

16 DAYS AGO