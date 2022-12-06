Read full article on original website
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
4-year-old D’Wan Sims lived in Detroit, Michigan with his mother, D’Wanna, and D’Wanna’s boyfriend, Victor Jackson. D’Wanna shared custody of D’Wan with his father, Nicholas Sims.
Tri-City Herald
People scream as boat propeller kills woman retrieving sandals on Colombia vacation
A woman on vacation in Colombia was fatally struck by a boat propeller when she tried to retrieve her sandals, according to media reports. Natalia Andrea Larrañaga Fajardo, 26, visited San Andrés island’s White Watta beach on vacation, Colombian news outlet La Razon reported. At the beach, she saw some people she recognized on a boat and climbed aboard.
Boyfriend Of Woman Who Died At An Airbnb In Mexico Shares Her Final Texts
In late October, 28-year-old Kandace Florence and two of her high school friends died inside their Airbnb in Mexico City while visiting the country to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Investigators believe the trio died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Detective who hid Casey Anthony after her death penalty acquittal recounts their two weeks alone on the road
The detective who hid Casey Anthony after she was acquitted of killing her child has recounted their two-week road trip as they tried to keep her whereabouts a secret.Retired NYPD detective Jerry Lyons was tasked with keeping Ms Anthony out of the public eye after she was found not guilty in 2011.She walked free at the end of a six-week trial for the 2008 murder of her two-year-old daughter Caylee, after spending three years in solitary confinement for her own protection.He told The Daily Beast that immediately after she was released, he moved her to a beach house in...
Mother demands answers after autopsy shows woman who died on Cabo vacation had broken neck, not alcohol poisoning
The death certificate for a North Carolina woman who died last month while on vacation with friends in Cabo San Lucas is only leading to more questions as the family struggles to make sense of the 25-year-old’s last moments.At the end of October, Salamondra Robinson, the mother of the deceased Shanquella Robinson, received a phone call from her daughter’s friends. The call was less than two days after the group had left the US and touched down in Mexico for what was supposed to be a fun getaway.Over the course of that phone call, the friends – who the mother...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shanquella Robinson Update: Reporter Tries To Interrogate Late Woman’s “Friends” From Deathly Vacation
Both the FBI and Mexican authorities are currently taking steps to solve the tragic murder mystery. The news of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson’s shocking death has left hurt in the hearts of many. Currently, Mexican authorities and the FBI are working together to investigate the tragic and unusual circumstances surrounding her death.
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
Florida man accused of tossing 2 kittens out of SUV
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of throwing two kittens out of the window of his SUV as he drove in the Florida Keys last month, authorities said. Diego Torres Ruiz, 29, of Islamorada, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of animal cruelty, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Baltimore man admits to assaulting, murdering 75-year-old mother
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police said a man killed his 75-year-old mother Wednesday afternoon and admitted to the crime.This tragic murder rattled a community in Northeast Baltimore."It's not a norm," neighbor Norkeita Beckham said. Baltimore Police said they got a call about a death on Gainsborough Court just before 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.When they got there, officers found Stewartress Burke, 75, with trauma to her upper body. She died at the scene.Police arrested her son, Kevin Burke, 52, for her murder."How can you do that to your mom?" Beckham said.Police said Burke told them he assaulted his mother during a fight."What...
