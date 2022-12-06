ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aviation International News

Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says

Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
BoardingArea

The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers

Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Freethink

Startup unveils flying taxis expected to soar over NYC in 2025

Archer Aviation has just unveiled its first production aircraft: Midnight, an electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. United Airlines plans to use the startup’s aircraft to ferry customers to and from local airports as soon as 2025. Flying taxis: Experts predict that nearly 70% of the world...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
frommers.com

Real ID, the Travel Joke that Now Spans a Generation, Is Delayed Yet Again

The deadline for all Americans to be using Real I.D., the strengthened identification format that was announced in 2005 after the security disasters of September 11, 2001, has been bumped back yet again. Americans must not really need safer identification at airports and federal buildings that badly, because on Monday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodgressing.com

Winter Vacation Ideas: When to travel for $150 or less

Travelers aren’t typically searching for last-minute winter vacation deals in December, but this year, ’tis the season for holiday travel. According to data from Hotels.com, now is the best time to plan a budget-friendly break for “cold shoulder season,” happening the weekend before Christmas and again after the New Year, with nightly hotel rates expected to dip below $150 a night.1.

