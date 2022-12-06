Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
These are the best cities to live in overseas around the world, according to expats. No US cities come in the top 10.
Valencia on Spain's east coast is the best place for expats to live and work, and Johannesburg is the worst, according to a survey by InterNations.
JFK Bridge construction set to enter final phase on Dec. 1
The speed limit for the project area will be reduced to 50 mph, so motorists should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
Volaris sees Mexico regaining aviation rating by end of next year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost airline Volaris (VOLARA.MX) expects the country to regain its U.S. aviation rating by the last quarter of 2023, it said in a presentation published ahead of its investors' day on Tuesday.
Traveler waits 8 months for a flight refund, warns about third-party site
Despite their refund guarantee, a traveler has been waiting months for her $900+ after booking a flight through a third-party travel website.
Aviation International News
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
One Dollar Fares On Megabus are Available Now Through May 2 2023 — But Hurry
The new schedule was just released by Megabus in the United States — and fares for as low as one dollar are still available as of “press time” for this article through Tuesday, May 2, 2023; but those fares tend to go fast. One Dollar Fares On...
The Best Airports In The U.S., & The World, for Layovers
Depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going, layovers are something of a necessary evil. That being said, all things are not equal when it comes to layovers, since some airports are simply much better than others. Some may have more options for restaurants, shopping or even just walking around and seeing the sights. And when you’re going to be stuck at an airport for more than just an hour or two, being at one of these “better” airports for layovers is always helpful.
Freethink
Startup unveils flying taxis expected to soar over NYC in 2025
Archer Aviation has just unveiled its first production aircraft: Midnight, an electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. United Airlines plans to use the startup’s aircraft to ferry customers to and from local airports as soon as 2025. Flying taxis: Experts predict that nearly 70% of the world...
frommers.com
Real ID, the Travel Joke that Now Spans a Generation, Is Delayed Yet Again
The deadline for all Americans to be using Real I.D., the strengthened identification format that was announced in 2005 after the security disasters of September 11, 2001, has been bumped back yet again. Americans must not really need safer identification at airports and federal buildings that badly, because on Monday...
‘All I do is work’: Miami airport service workers protest low wages, demand sick leave
Susan Seale’s grueling hours from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. working as a wheelchair attendant for Southwest Airlines at Miami International Airport have taken a physical and mental toll. She has back problems from the manual labor, but even worse, she said she barely gets to see her 17-year-old daughter.
You'll save hundreds if you book air travel in January instead of December. I found 12 deals for flexible travelers to Hawaii, Europe, and the Caribbean.
Experts told Insider if you wait to travel in January, February, or March over December, domestic and international flights are up to 75% cheaper.
foodgressing.com
Winter Vacation Ideas: When to travel for $150 or less
Travelers aren’t typically searching for last-minute winter vacation deals in December, but this year, ’tis the season for holiday travel. According to data from Hotels.com, now is the best time to plan a budget-friendly break for “cold shoulder season,” happening the weekend before Christmas and again after the New Year, with nightly hotel rates expected to dip below $150 a night.1.
Comments / 0