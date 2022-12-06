ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

14850.com

December 8 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases

The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 25,512 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 13 more than on Thursday, and a total of 1,956,442 tests conducted. They say there are also 3 new positive self-test results for a total of 4,166 submitted through their online portal. As...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

County to Rescind The Purchase of 4 Transit Buses After Issues Found

Cortland County looks to rescind its original resolution of approving the purchase of 4 transit buses from Oneida County after issues with the buses were found. The County was originally going to spend $5,700 dollars on two 2017 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses and 2015 Ford E450 Cutaway Transit Buses. All buses were under 100,000 miles and were still within New York States useful life span guidelines.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Two new COVID-19 deaths in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. That brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 73. Tompkins County Health Director Frank Kruppa says the two were older adults, adding it’s a reminder that Covid remains deadly to vulnerable residents. It’s...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Emergency rooms and Urgent Cares overwhelmed, doctors say to call first

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all prevalent among children right now according to Upstate Medical University and their director of general pediatrics, Steven Blatt. While a parent's first assumption may be that their child has the flu, Blatt says that's not always the case. "...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Adult cases of RSV on the rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — RSV has been an ongoing problem for pediatricians and parents. Robert Harding’s one-year-old daughter had it. “She had it for, it was really a couple of bad days, but she quickly recovered from it,” Harding said. “My wife had it for a couple of days.”
SYRACUSE, NY
14850.com

South end of Pleasant Grove Road closed due to sewer main repair

The Town of Ithaca says Pleasant Grove Road is closed near the Cornell campus, between Cradit Farm Road and Forest Home Drive, due to a sewer main repair, on Friday morning. “Seek alternate route,” they say. For more, follow 14850.com on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or subscribe to...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District staff announcements

The Onondaga County Soil & Water Conservation District recently made announcements about staff changes over the past several months. Alyssa Derr started with the SWCD as a 600-hour intern from SUNY Morrisville on May 16, 2022. On June 24, she was promoted to crew leader for the municipal hydroseeding program. She has immersed herself in the NYS DEC grant that funds the project and has been doing an outstanding job revegetating exposed soils across Onondaga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts

Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eaton Fire Chief arrested for contact with a minor

EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint on Monday, December 5 alleging inappropriate contact that occurred between an Eaton man and a female minor. 53-year-old John Latham, the Eaton Fire District Chief, gave a 16-year-old female marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Following a Sheriff’s Department investigation, Latham was arrested on the […]
EATON, NY
wxhc.com

Multiple Violations Found After Inspection of Mobile Home Park

Multiple violations were found during an inspection of the Cortland Estates Mobile Home park on October 12th of this year by the Town of Cortlandville Code Department. The inspection found numerous violations at multiple trailers in the park. The most notable violation found was the “accumulation of garbage/rubbish.” Another violation noted was the placement of propane tanks being stored on the side of trailers with exposure to driveway and vehicular damage, a fire code violation.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

