4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness
Northern Indiana (IN) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated to host in Celebration of Men’s Health and Wellness (Gary, IN) – Committed to the overall health of communities of color, the Northern Indiana Chapter of the Links, Inc. will once again celebrate Men’s Health and Wellness on Saturday, December 10th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 3491 Broadway in Gary. This free event is open to the public and will feature health presentations focused on areas threatening the lives and wellbeing of African Americans men including chronic kidney disease, diabetes, prostate cancer and high cholesterol.
xrock1039.com
Crown Point Receives Overwhelming Community Support for Adopt a Family Program
In Crown Point, officials say over the past two weeks the city has received overwhelming community support for its Adopt a Family program. At Monday’s City Council meeting, Crown Point Mayor Pete Land and Entertainment Superintendent Diana Bosse acknowledged the various community stakeholders who have donated to this year’s program. The program provides local families in need with food, clothing, toys and personal care products and household items for the holidays. Funds collected include a $10,000 donation from the Crown Point Community Foundation. This year, the city said it will assist 15 families and 50 children selected by the Crown Point School Corporation — the most participants in the program’s 14-year history.
xrock1039.com
Former Valpo Mayor to Make Special Announcement Tonight
In Valparaiso, former long-time mayor Jon Costas says he will be making “a special announcement concerning the future of Valparaiso” tonight December 8th. There were no other details. Costas was mayor for 16 years before retiring from the office in 2019; he was appointed to the Valparaiso School Board this past spring.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
travelawaits.com
Why Bird Lovers Will Flock To This National Park For A Unique Winter Event
Bird watchers and amateur naturalists alike in northern Indiana, as well as Chicago and its suburbs, will want to circle December 31 on their calendars — and not just because it’s New Year’s Eve. December 31 is also the day Indiana Dunes National Park will “facilitate” an...
panoramanow.com
Shipshewana On the Road Coming to Valparaiso, Indiana
Looking for something fun to do on the weekend? How about a day of shopping for the most unique trinkets and treasures under the sun? For the past two decades Shipshewana On The Road Gift, Food and Craft Show has brought the most interesting, most innovative, most creative and just plain awesome products to our customers. You’ll find thousands of unique items that you may not find anywhere else! Come and join us! You’ll be glad you did! Shipshewana Visits Valparaiso Twice a year, once in March and also again in for the Holidays.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Local graduation pathways approved by State Board of Education
The State Board of Education approved three locally-created graduation pathways Wednesday, including two from Northwest Indiana. School City of Hammond's JROTC Leadership program seeks to provide students with 30 college credits, as well as the necessary skills to succeed in college or the armed forces. School Superintendent Scott Miller says it's a comprehensive model that can be replicated across the state.
Gary students enjoy experience of a lifetime in Germany
McKenya Dilworth-Smith is a Renaissance educator, linguist, artist and entrepreneur. She is Executive Director of The Morning Bishop Theatre Playhouse, Inc., and is a full-time teacher at Aquinas Catholic Community School. Ms. Dilworth-Smith recently took Gary students to Germany for a learning experience thousands of miles beyond the classroom. I interviewed her on this phenomenal opportunity provided.
hometownnewsnow.com
Success Applauded at Drug Court Graduation
(La Porte, IN) - There was no shortage of positive change during a Monday night ceremony for graduates of a program turning people behind bars from substance abuse into law-abiding productive citizens in La Porte County. An audience of about 100 people at the La Porte County Complex applauded upon...
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Welcomes New Primary Care Physician
Northwest Health welcomes board-certified family medicine physician, Ather Malik, D.O., to Northwest Medical Group. Dr. Malik completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio. He received his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York.
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a Jimmy John’s- and Little Caesars-anchored retail center, a 3,412-square-foot retail property in Chesterton, Indiana. The asset sold for $1.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive...
Tinley Park-Park District aims to build multisport athletic fields, domed stadium
CHICAGO (CBS) – The Tinley Park-Park District announced its plan to transform a former mental health center property into a hub of athletic fields, track and field facilities, a domed sports complex and open recreational space.The park district said the plan to transform the long-vacant property, located at 7400 to 7600 W. 183rd Street, would meet the needs of the community and expand opportunities for neighboring communities. The district as formally bid on the property.Under the plan, the property would house multipurpose athletic fields, including a full-size soccer field, a playground, splash pad, concession stands, spectator stands, lighting, ample parking, a pond, picnic areas and open green space."We are excited to have the opportunity to lay out our vision for this property that has sat vacantfor far too long and can serve as an exciting community hub for all ages to enjoy," said Shawn Roby, executive director of the Tinley Park-Park District in a statement.The proposed site will sit adjacent to the park district's Freedom Park.
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
Humboldt Park woman says huge property tax spike may force her out of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Across Chicago and Cook County, homeowners were told to brace for a spike in property taxes.Yet what some homeowners are finding in the mail this week is leaving many to do double-takes, asking just how their new assessment can be right. And have only a couple of weeks to pay it.One West Side resident told CBS 2's Jermont Terry she questions whether she can even afford to stay in the city now with her property tax hike.It's the holidays, and of course, most people are looking forward to what the end of December and the New Year...
WNDU
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 191 unionized employees at MonoSol are nearing the one-week mark of a labor strike over their newest contract proposal. “I feel MonoSol really doesn’t care about anything but their bottom line,” expressed utility operator Brandon Arnett. Teamsters 135 represents the employees and said...
thelansingjournal.com
Are our white teachers doing their jobs?
In a recent Local Voices (Economic Apartheid in America, December 1, 2022) a learned person questioned the ratio of white teachers to the changing percentages of students of color at Thornton Fractional South High School. When the school enrollment became 62% minority, did these white teachers leave? No, they stayed...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Community Healthcare System at contract impasse
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System will go out of network if the two sides cannot reach a contract agreement by Jan. 15, Inside Indiana Business reported Dec. 5. Community Healthcare System operates four hospitals in Northwest Indiana in addition to several clinics and outpatient sites, according to its...
