This past weekend in Fort Benton paid respects to those that have passed from cancer in a beautiful way. Connie Jenkins explains the scene. “We had the Luminaries on the Bridge which is a Chouteau County cancer support group and there were 173 angels on the bridge that was the luminary bags of people that have passed away in Chouteau County and there were 372 luminary bags down the trail, and it was really a beautiful sight. They lit the bags right before dark.”– Connie Jenkins.

CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO