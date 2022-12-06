An Argentinian woman becomes the second human being to no longer show any symptoms of HIV even though she did not undergo any stem cell treatment. Also known as the ‘Esperanza patient’, this woman was first diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. Since then, she has undergone several check up and multiple viral tests. Now, her body is no longer showing any traces of viral infection. However, she is not the only human being to have been completely cured of the infection.

