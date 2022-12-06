Read full article on original website
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
MedicalXpress
Study links genetic variant to digestive disturbances in patients with Chagas disease
Chagas disease, caused by the protozoan parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, affects some 8 million people worldwide. More than a third develop severe heart or digestive problems with a heightened risk of death. The process that leads to this clinical condition is not completely understood. An article published in the journal Biomedicines...
MedicalXpress
Study links molecular changes to long COVID a year after hospitalization
Mount Sinai researchers have published one of the first studies to associate changes in blood gene expression during COVID-19 with the post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection, also known as "long COVID," in patients more than a year after they were hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The findings, published in Nature Medicine...
MedicalXpress
Scientists link rare genetic phenomenon to neuron function, schizophrenia
In our cells, the language of DNA is written, making each of us unique. A tandem repeat occurs in DNA when a pattern of one or more nucleotides—the basic structural unit of DNA coded in the base of chemicals cytosine (C), adenine (A), guanine (G) and thymine (T)—is repeated multiple times in tandem. An example might be: CAG CAG CAG, in which the pattern CAG is repeated three times.
Harvard Medical School
Severe COVID Linked with Evidence of Brain Aging, Study Finds
This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of COVID-19. Although COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. Patients report symptoms including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression, and scientists...
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Researchers reveal new drug that can fight both cancer and Covid-19
A team of researchers at the Keck School of Medicine of USC has revealed that blocking the production of a chaperone protein could largely reduce the replication of SARS-CoV-2. Though vaccination can protect against Covid-19, scientists continue to research ways to treat severe infections, notwithstanding people who cannot get vaccinated...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
Study: HIV-infected woman no longer shows the symptoms without undergoing any treatment
An Argentinian woman becomes the second human being to no longer show any symptoms of HIV even though she did not undergo any stem cell treatment. Also known as the ‘Esperanza patient’, this woman was first diagnosed with HIV infection in 2013. Since then, she has undergone several check up and multiple viral tests. Now, her body is no longer showing any traces of viral infection. However, she is not the only human being to have been completely cured of the infection.
Biodistribution and Spike Protein Safety of mRNA Vaccines: An Update
The idea that the mRNA vaccine spike proteins are toxic to our bodies is a misleading yet prevailing sentiment to this day. The mRNA vaccine can cause spike protein deposition in the ovaries, for example, but is this really true? I wish there was a yes or no answer to this question, but the science behind it isn't so straightforward. Rest assured, however, that the mRNA vaccines are safer than what you may have heard.
scitechdaily.com
Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer
The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
MedicalXpress
Could COVID-19 hold a cancer cure? Spike protein reduces lung tumors in lab study
The notorious spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, caused lung cancer cells to die in laboratory studies conducted by researchers at RUSH University Medical Center, who recently published their findings in the journal Cancers. The discovery raises the possibility that the pandemic that has afflicted the globe...
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
cohaitungchi.com
Drugs Commonly Used In the Treatment of Hypertensive Emergencies
Hypertensive emergency is a clinical situation in which the elevated blood pressure (BP) is immediately life-threatening and needs to be lowered to a safe level (not necessarily to normal) within a matter of minutes to hours using parenteral antihypertensive medications. Symptoms associated with hypertensive emergency are highly variable and reflect the degree of damage to specific organ systems.
scitechdaily.com
New Potential for Reversing Aging: Scientists Discover Changes in Aging Stem Cells
Scientists have developed a method to identify aging muscle stem cells. The issue of aging and the fight against it has long been prevalent in both classic and contemporary literature throughout human history. From the ill-fated Qin Shi Huang’s expedition to the sea in pursuit of eternal life to the fame of Count Dracula in the West, aging has caught the world’s fascination for thousands of years and remains unsolved.
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Fighting cancer is more efficient at dawn, study finds
The ability of tumors to take hold and grow depends, among other things, on the effectiveness of the immune system in fighting them. Cancer cells, like pathogens, can be identified and targeted by a specific immune response. Building on this, immunotherapy treatments aim to strengthen the immune response to better fight the disease.
MedicalXpress
New clue discovered as to how and why cancer cells spread
An international team of researchers has uncovered a new mechanism that enables cancer cells to move throughout the body, providing a potential new target to stop metastasis, which is responsible for 90 percent of cancer deaths. In findings published in Nature, the team identifies that cancer cells move faster when...
MedicalXpress
Staph infection-induced kidney disease may be linked to bacterial gene mutation
Researchers aiming to predict which staph-infection patients might develop a related kidney disease have found a high frequency of gene mutations in the infecting bacteria of affected patients, which suggests these variants may play a role in the body's initiation of the renal damage. The kidney disorder is a fairly...
MedicalXpress
Liver cancer: How liver cells go astray
The causes of liver cancer are manifold. In addition to metabolic disorders such as those associated with obesity, the main causes in the western world are infections with hepatitis C virus and high alcohol consumption. Although liver cell cancer is relatively rare compared to other types of cancer, it is one of the leading causes of cancer-related death, due to poor prognosis.
