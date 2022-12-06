Read full article on original website
Cartels fighting over migrants in Juarez
Mexican police have arrested two men they say shot the driver of a public transportation bus carrying 42 migrants late Wednesday in Juarez.
borderreport.com
Black tar heroin, fentanyl seized at El Paso border crossing worth $170,000
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Mexican man attempted to smuggle nearly $170,000 worth of fentanyl and heroin across the border on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. CBP officers referred the 46-year-old man to a secondary inspection after he arrived at the Ysleta Port of Entry.
Mylar Balloon Mural #14 Goes Up In Downtown El Paso
Another day, another amazing piece of work from local artist Tino Ortega!. Tino is on a mission to paint 23 murals across El Paso to honor the victims of the Walmart shooting. Every mural he creates pays tribute to El Paso’s culture through words or phrases. Most recently, Tino...
desertexposure.com
‘Feast Days for Our Lady of Guadalupe’ at Tortugas Pueblo are Dec. 10-12
The annual "Feast Days for our Lady of Guadalupe" at Tortugas Pueblo south of Las Cruces will be held Saturday-Monday, Dec. 10-12, said Tortugas Pueblo President Bill Acosta. “This year our fiesta will be open to the public again, as it had been in previous years prior to the Covid pandemic,” Acosta said. “We do invite the public to join and participate with us.”
Pharmacies in El Paso dealing with shortages of antibiotics, antiviral medicines
EL PASO, Texas -- Some pharmacies have run dry on certain medications during this flu season, including antibiotics (such as amoxicillin), over-the-counter pain meds like acetaminophen, and anti-virals like Tamiflu. This shortage of medications comes during a spike in Influenza (flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID cases. ABC-7 reported yesterday that all staffed pediatric The post Pharmacies in El Paso dealing with shortages of antibiotics, antiviral medicines appeared first on KVIA.
Whoopee! This Town Is Home To The LARGEST Antique Mall In Texas!
The shopping season is here for the Holiday Season! And, many times you need to go to different, unique places to find that one-of-a-kind gift! This may be the shopping place for you in Texas! If you are into ANTIQUES and UNIQUE items then head on over to West Texas!
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
The Buzz on a Bee Invasion Happening at a Dutch Bros in El Paso
While purchasing my afternoon pick-me-up at Dutch Bros on Mesa street, I drove up to the pick-up window to find a new sign. It wasn't for the latest flavor that was released by Dutch Bros but to warn those picking up a drink about bees. Yes, the bees in El...
KVIA
Pediatric beds at full capacity in El Paso as respiratory illness spikes
EL PASO, Texas -- The city's health authority, Dr. Hector Ocaranza, said that all of the staffed pediatric hospital beds in El Paso are at full capacity as respiratory illness spikes during the winter and holiday season. Dr. Ocaranza gave the update during a city council agenda review. He updated...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
Casa Auto Group grand opening already making an impact on Alamogordo’s business and cultural landscape
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Casa Auto Group in El Paso is branching out. The group has now added Alamogordo’s Casa Chevrolet Buick GMC, Casa Chrysler, Dodge Jeep Ram, Casa Honda,and Casa Toyota to their family. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held early this morning. Founded in 1969 by the venerable […]
Is Scenic Indian Cliffs Ranch The Most Used Movie Set In El Paso?
A number of movies have been filmed in and around El Paso but I think Indian Cliffs has the record for the most movies filmed in one place. El Paso has been featured in several movies and, thanks in part to the recently opened Star Central Studios, has really grown in the eyes of filmmakers. Various parts of El Paso and the surrounding area have been used in made for tv movies, Hollywood blockbusters and tv shows like The Bridge.
University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - University of New Mexico's security camera video was released showing the deadly shoot-out between a New Mexico State University basketball player and a 19-year-old University of New Mexico student. 21-year-old NMSU basketball player, Mike Peake, was in Albuquerque for the 'Battle of I-25' basketball game between the Aggies and Lobos. The post University of New Mexico security camera footage shows a closer look at deadly shoot-out appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
According to sources Mike Peake has been released from the hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - KVIA has learned through sources close to NMSU that Mike Peake has been released from the hospital. New mexico state university coaches are accused of holding onto the gun that a basketball player allegedly used to shoot and kill a university of New Mexico student. That's according to the ABC affiliate in Albuquerque, KOAT. The report late last night says coaches haven't been cooperating with police investigation.
cbs4local.com
Manhunt underway in connection to investigation at Petro gas station in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Socorro Police Department said an investigation is underway at the Petro gas station in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident is taking place at the intersection of Stockyard Drive and Horizon Boulevard. Officials said they are looking for a suspect involved in the...
KFOX 14
El Paso native nominated to be part of National Recording Registry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Florencia Vincenta de Casillas-Martinez Cardona was born in El Paso on July 19, 1940. But the Grammy Award-winning singer is best known by her stage name: Vikki Carr. She moved to Southern California as a child and went on to have a huge career...
Anti-drunk driving campaign makes a stop in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Celebrating the holidays with friends and family should be a joyous time of year for everyone. Too often, however, the holiday season turns tragic because someone chooses to get behind the wheel after drinking. TxDOT is bringing its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign to El Paso, with an event and […]
Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the […]
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
cbs4local.com
Two women use El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others through Latino nonprofit
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — For Wednesday’s Breaking the Bias segment, CBS4 On Your side introduces you to Dr. Patricia Delgado and Adriana Acosta, two successful, educated women using their El Paso roots to inspire, uplift and educate others. “As a doctor in psychology, I knew I had...
