Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Twin Ports Man Suing The City Of Duluth Over Five-Cent Bag Ordinance
The City of Duluth put an ordinance into place back in the fall of 2021 that allows retailers to charge five cents for each plastic bag a customer might need. The point of this ordinance was to hopefully have people use their own reusable bags to cut down on plastic bag waste.
Broadcasting Icon Paul Douglas To Host KOOL 101.7 Mornings With ‘Douglas In Duluth’ Show
Paul Douglas is returning to the radio! KOOL 101.7, the Northland's Favorite Hits in Duluth, Minnesota is proud to welcome Paul Douglas to their lineup. Starting in January, Paul will host 'Douglas In Duluth,' a morning show he's created that will feature The Northland's Favorite Hits playlist, along with fun segments and tidbits, accentuated by Paul's playful and fun personality.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Superior, Cloquet, Hermantown
Superior, WI- The public library is looking for local artists to sign up for the Love Your Local Artist fundraiser. This is the first time the event is in person since 2020. The event celebrates local art, libraries and the community. Artists are invited to apply now for a spot to sell their work at the show. The celebration is scheduled for February 10, 2023.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Hayward
The Hermantown city council approved a final budget and property tax levy at their meeting Monday night. ALL THE BUZZ: UMD students get funding for bee hives on campus. A group of students at the University of Minnesota - Duluth are set to welcome hundreds of bees to the campus after over a year of work.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
boreal.org
Northland 4 day forecast
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 8, 2022. Temperatures start to rebound as we head towards the end of the week. A system passing through the Midwest may bring some light snow across our south Friday. The next chance for some wintry precipitation will be this weekend. We are still looking at the chance for an impactful winter storm next week.
boreal.org
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
FOX 21 Online
Highway 53 Bridge Demolition in Duluth, MnDOT Says Expect Noise
DULUTH, Minn. — As part of the Twin Ports Interchange project, demolition for the Highway 53 bridge in Duluth has begun. MnDOT says residents and visitors in Lincoln Park can expect to hear noise on Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some critical demolition may occur until 9 p.m. including Saturdays.
FOX 21 Online
How Duluth’s Sister Cities Celebrate Christmas
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth has five sister cities throughout the world. During December you can check out five Christmas trees at the DECC that show each Sister City’s country decorates and celebrates Christmas. The five trees are located inside the “D” doors at the DECC....
northernnewsnow.com
CHUM faces empty shelves in what's normally a busy giving season
The Hermantown city council approved a final budget and property tax levy at their meeting Monday night. ALL THE BUZZ: UMD students get funding for bee hives on campus. A group of students at the University of Minnesota - Duluth are set to welcome hundreds of bees to the campus after over a year of work.
katcountry989.com
17 Arrested In Twin Ports Drug Sweep
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Last week a multi-jurisdictional operation resulted in the arrest of 17 people in Duluth and Superior as part of a drug trafficking organization. During the course of the investigation, over 50 search warrants were executed resulting in the seizing of illegal weapons, homemade explosives, ten vehicles, over 74 thousand dollars in cash and a variety of drugs including meth and fentanyl with a street value of over a million dollars.
FOX 21 Online
Food Desperately Needed at CHUM
DULUTH, Minn. — Food is a basic necessity for everyone, and for those who are facing tough times, its getting even harder for them to get food. Fox 21 talked with CHUM about its empty shelves and the dire situation it is facing. In the past food shelves would...
FOX 21 Online
District 3A and 3B Recounts Continue
DULUTH, Minn. — Day two is over in the recount for two northern Minnesota legislative districts. Districts 3A and 3B are the two being recounted. The recount started Monday and continued Tuesday at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Duluth. The recount is also going on in other counties in the two districts.
WDIO-TV
17 charged in major drug trafficking case
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
kaxe.org
KAXE Announces News Expansion in 2023
KAXE Receives Funding for Local Journalism from Blandin Foundation and Northland Foundations. The function of journalism is to uncover vital information of interest to the public and to put it in a context that can improve the human condition. Northern Community Radio is a non-profit, community public broadcast organization, operating...
Here’s Where You Can See Top Gun: Maverick Again In Duluth Area
If you didn't catch the instant classic in theaters earlier this year, it looks like you have another shot at it! Top Gun: Maverick was a massive smash of a movie and until now, has been out of movie theaters for awhile. Top Gun: Maverick was the sequel the classic...
FOX 21 Online
DECC Wraps Up Duluth Winter Village
DULUTH, Minn. – Thousands of people visited the DECC this weekend to experience the 6th annual Duluth Winter Village. This is the second year the Winter Village has taken place on Harbor Drive. The two-day market consisted of 26 local vendors placed in wooden cabins selling their products fit for your stockings.
boreal.org
Snow mainly this morning
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 7, 2022. A clipper system will quickly move through the Northland this morning with snow mainly affecting areas south of the Iron Range with a higher stripe from Lake Mille Lacs northeast into Iron and Ashland counties where some lake enhancement is expected. Slippery conditions will be possible during the morning commute.
boreal.org
Snow today
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 6, 2022. The first round of snow begins early this morning, and it will bring snow totals around 1 to 2 inches mainly to northern Minnesota.
Comments / 3