Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Singer-songwriter and Guitarist Danielia Cotton Returns to the Hopewell Theater With Her “Home For The Holidays” Show Dec. 17
Singer-songwriter and guitarist Danielia Cotton is returning to her hometown of Hopewell, New Jersey for the holiday season with a concert at the Hopewell Theater Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m. With her big and bold vocals, Cotton has been compared to such iconic artists as Lenny Kravitz, Janis Joplin and Tina Turner. She has carved out a niche in the music industry with her own unique soulful-rock sound and uncompromising artistry, having shared the stage with the likes of Robert Cray, Bon Jovi and Gregg Allman.
NJPAC presents a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes a night of fado with Hélder Moutinho and Maria Emília on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30pm. The singers bring their unique stylings to the Victoria Theater Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage accompanied by expressive Portuguese guitar. Hélder Moutinho evokes love, loss and longing in his beautifully emotional vocals. The magnetic Maria Emília, originally from Brazil, is equally adept at conveying deep melancholy and hopeful joy.
NJPAC presents a night of Italian Comedy with Eric D'Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a night of comedy with the Italian monsters of comedy, Eric D’Alessandro (“Mask Off Remix – Walmart Diss”) and Vic DiBitetto (Working Class Zero) on Saturday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00pm in Prudential Hall. The Goodfellas...
NJPAC’s Kwanzaa Festival Celebrates Unity and Culture With Arts and New Community Partners
When Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center opens its doors on Dec. 17 for the annual Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace, the gathering will mark a kind of homecoming. The free event, at the heart of NJPAC’s community programming for more than a decade, will take place in person for the first time since 2019. This is also the first time that NJPAC will partner with several of its neighbors to present the festival, including The Newark Museum of Art, Newark Arts, Newark Symphony Hall and the Newark Public Library, as well as the City of Newark. This is a partnership that Eyesha Marable, NJPAC’s assistant vice president for community engagement, calls “the fruit of our labors.”
NJPAC presents The Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents The Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo on their Renaissance Tour stopping in Newark, On Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7:00pm. In the past three decades, the Gipsy Kings have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums worldwide. Their platinum compilation, The Best of the Gipsy Kings, was charting for over a year upon its release and their ninth studio album, Savor Flamenco, was awarded the Grammy for Best World Music Album.
State Theatre presents The Queen's Cartoonists
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The recently renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents musical ensemble, The Queen’s Cartoonists in Holiday Hurrah: Yule Love It! on Friday, December 23 at 8:00pm. The jazz sextet’s show is fun for audiences of all ages, combining virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, comedy, and cartoons. Tickets range from $24-$44.
NJPAC presents a Nutcracker Weekend Dec. 17-18
(NEWARK, NJ) -- New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a Nutcracker Weekend with The Hip Hop Nutcracker on Saturday December 17 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm and The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine's performance of The Nutcracker on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm. Both shows take place in Prudential Hall.
New Jersey Repertory Company presents "Popcorn Falls"
(LONG BRANCH, NJ) -- New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) presents “Popcorn Falls” by James Hindman and directed by Rose Riccardi. The play stars James Hindman and Tom Souhrada. The production runs from January 12 through February 12, 2023. Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town whose only claim to fame – their namesake waterfall – has dried up.
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Schedule and Lineups
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Light of Day Foundation has announced WinterFest 2023, the annual music festival taking place January 7-20 in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair, New York City and Philadelphia. Tickets can be purchased for all shows individually, including Bob’s Birthday Bash (events in Montclair, New York City...
Carteret High School Choir to join Foreigner Tribute Band in Concert
(CARTERET, NJ) -- The Carteret High School Choir, led by Mr. Kason Jackson, will perform with the nation’s leading Foreigner tribute, Double Vision – The Foreigner Experience at Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center on Friday, December 16 at 7:30pm. The music of Foreigner defined a generation. With...
State Theatre presents "The Nutcracker" with American Repertory Ballet
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) --State Theatre New Jersey presents The Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet for five performances from Friday, December 16 to Sunday, December 18. ARB brings the beloved classic Nutcracker to the stage with Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score played by the American Repertory Ballet Orchestra led by Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Georg and Joyce Albers-Schonberg Assistant Conductor Kenneth Bean and accompanied by the Princeton Girlchoir.
Roxey Ballet's "A Very Lambertville Holiday Celebration" Available In-Person or Via Livestream
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Roxey Ballet and the Lambertville Historical Society present "A Very Lambertville Holiday Celebration". This artistic collaboration between the two Lambertville non-profits will feature curated selections from a decade’s worth of local holiday music, previously featured on the historical society’s annual CD. Professionally choreographed dance by The Roxey Ballet will bring this well-loved tradition to life, the story of our river town and the holiday season. Now in its second year, the production will feature new music and choreography along with last year’s favorites, and special guest appearances by Roxey Ballet alumni.
The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council Announces Open Call for "Touch/Hold" Exhibition
(ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ) -- The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council has announced an open call for "Touch/Hold" - a juried photography exhibit. The Entry Deadline is December 23rd, 2022 at midnight. As we mostly resume our post-Covid lives, the joy of personal contact becomes apparent. In addition, physical bonds can occur...
Final Weekend of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition at Centenary Stage
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s 2022 Holiday Spectacular, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition, is headed into its final weekend of performances. Final performances will run December 8-11 in the Sitnik Theatre. Centenary University’s Theatre Honor Society, Alpha Psi Omega, will be having a free Winter Cabaret in the lobby of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 9 at 6:00pm. Finally, CSC will be having Pictures with the Princess after the matinee performances on December 10 and 11.
The Newton Theatre presents Spyro Gyra
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents Spyro Gyra on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:00pm. The multiple Grammy award-winning jazz fusion band has sold over ten million albums worldwide since the 70s. The Jazz giants have led the charge with their breakthrough Morning Dance album. They have had continued success with 29 studio albums, two live albums, and three compilation albums, marking their place in history as one of the world’s great jazz fusion bands.
PHOTOS from "The Nutcracker Rocks" at Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater
(HOLMDEL, NJ) -- Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT) is presenting The Nutcracker Rocks through December 11th. The Nutcracker ROCKS follows a bored, teen Clara, who must endure her family's posh holiday party on the Upper East Side until her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer arrives. Uncle Drosselmeyer shakes things up at the distinguished Manhattan party when he shows up transporting Clara to a magic land—the Jersey Shore—where the traditional Land of Sweets is instead a candy shop in Asbury Park. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Vivid Stage Receives Multiple Grants for 2022-2023 Season
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, was the recipient of several grants over the past months. Vivid Stage is a vibrant, small professional theatre that is in its 28th season. Vivid’s professional ensemble of actors builds community by presenting contemporary work that stimulates thought, encourages reflection, and connects people with humor and heart.
Wildly popular ‘conveyor belt sushi’ spot opens another New Jersey location
The bustling Jersey City waterfront attracts some of the greatest food places in New Jersey. Perhaps more than any other tri-state city these days. And that’s why people are so excited to try the new ones every time they open. It’s almost like it’s not enough anymore just to...
Art House Productions presents a New Play Reading of "Sybil & Mary" on Dec. 12th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Art House Productions announces a new play reading of “Sybil & Mary” written by Maddie Dennis-Yates on Monday, December 12. Funded in part by the Hudson County History Partnership Program grant, New Jersey playwright Maddie Dennis-Yates has been developing this play inspired by Sybil's Cave in Hoboken with Art House Productions for the past year.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 1