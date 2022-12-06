Read full article on original website
Related
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fueled by Women: A Charity Compilation
Fueled by Women is a music compilation that is raising funds for two women-focused charities: 1) Nomi Network, which creates pathways to fight against human trafficking and equip women and girls with economic tools, and 2) the Center for Reproductive rights, which works globally in the court of law to maintain and advance women’s reproductive rights.
British return of Indian Ocean islands threatens key US Navy base
WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom is on the cusp of returning one of its last colonies to its native inhabitants, but national security experts say the move could have dire consequences for the US, which leases a Navy base from the Brits on one of the islands. The Chagos Archipelago is made up of about 60 islands located about 1,500 miles south of India, a position that offers the base on the island of Diego Garcia a strategic advantage due to its proximity to the Middle East and South Asia. “This is an important story with strategic implications,” RAND Corporation senior international...
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0