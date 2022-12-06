ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CPS kids from Englewood visit downtown Chicago for a holiday treat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Christmastime in the city – and this week, hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students are getting to experience holiday festivities.Dozens of students from the Englewood neighborhood were able to visit downtown Chicago on Monday, thanks to the By The Hand Club.Each of the kids was given gift cards to local restaurants and stores, and the chance to run around downtown to shop for friends and families – while also taking in all the holiday style on the busy sidewalks.Organizers say most of these kids don't get the chance to enjoy Christmas in The Loop."Our mission is to give students abundant life – so this day is one of the days we help give students abundant life by coming downtown. They get to shop, they get to be with friends, we have some parents that are down here with their children," said Eddie Wilson of By The Hand Club. "So it's just a great day to socialize, build relationships, and celebrate the season."A second group is coming downtown Wednesday from the Austin neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see

Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights? For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we don’t decorate,” he said of Hanukkah […] The post Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see appeared first on The Record.
GLENCOE, IL
WGN News

Dogs rescued from S. Korean farm ready for adoption

SOUTH ELGIN, lll. — You can give the gift of a forever home to rescued dogs in South Elgin. We first introduced you to Saturn and Harper in November when they arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin. Now, both are ready for adoption. The duo was part of a group of dogs found living […]
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA

CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago

In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tree that predates founding of Chicago soon to come down at Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was some sad news Monday from the Lincoln Park Zoo – as a tree that predates the founding of the city of Chicago will need to be cut down.The bur oak tree near the white-cheeked gibbon habitat at the zoo is between 250 and 300 years old. Chicago was incorporated as a city only 185 years ago in 1837.The tree is not diseased, and the zoo and efforts to keep it that way have been in progress for years. Still, the zoo said, the tree is nearing the end of its natural life.Thus, the zoo will...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Southern Macaroni and Cheese

Chef Damarr Brown — Co-Chef, Top This Mac N’ Cheese. Delivery via Toast and carry-out at 49 E. Cermak, Chicago (same space as Mustard Seed Kitchen with a pickup window for Top This) Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm. 312.326.3450. Recipe:. Chef Erick Williams’...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

