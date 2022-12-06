Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox32chicago.com
Pet adoption fees waived for 'Empty the Shelters' event in Chicago
CHICAGO - There's a push this week to find more pets in shelters a home for the holidays. Dogs leap for attention, howl their hellos, and give those puppy dog eyes to visitors at Chicago Animal Care and Control. It’s a lot of love and energy stuck in a shelter....
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
fox32chicago.com
With shelters full and adoption rates down, many animals are being left behind this holiday season
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - It’s a heartbreaking warning for pet owners and anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season. With many shelters full and adoption rates down, officials say animals are being left behind. "There’s just so many, I mean you’re talking thousands of animals...
200 South Side Families Can Grab A Free Children’s Bike Saturday
AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned foundation established by a husband-and-wife duo is bringing early holiday cheer to the South Side this month. The Always Giving Back Foundation, the charitable branch of security company AGB Investigative Services, Inc., will host its third annual drive-thru bike giveaway 11 a.m. Saturday at 7545 S. Western Ave.
Dying Oak Tree That’s Older Than The City Of Chicago To Be Removed From Lincoln Park Zoo
LINCOLN PARK — Chicagoans have just a few months to say goodbye to one of the city’s oldest residents: a centuries-old oak at the Lincoln Park Zoo that predates Chicago’s 1837 founding. The bur oak tree stands about 45 feet tall over the zoo’s south lawn, across...
CPS kids from Englewood visit downtown Chicago for a holiday treat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's Christmastime in the city – and this week, hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students are getting to experience holiday festivities.Dozens of students from the Englewood neighborhood were able to visit downtown Chicago on Monday, thanks to the By The Hand Club.Each of the kids was given gift cards to local restaurants and stores, and the chance to run around downtown to shop for friends and families – while also taking in all the holiday style on the busy sidewalks.Organizers say most of these kids don't get the chance to enjoy Christmas in The Loop."Our mission is to give students abundant life – so this day is one of the days we help give students abundant life by coming downtown. They get to shop, they get to be with friends, we have some parents that are down here with their children," said Eddie Wilson of By The Hand Club. "So it's just a great day to socialize, build relationships, and celebrate the season."A second group is coming downtown Wednesday from the Austin neighborhood.
Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see
Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights? For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we don’t decorate,” he said of Hanukkah […] The post Hanukkah takeover at Glencoe home is a must-see appeared first on The Record.
Dogs rescued from S. Korean farm ready for adoption
SOUTH ELGIN, lll. — You can give the gift of a forever home to rescued dogs in South Elgin. We first introduced you to Saturn and Harper in November when they arrived at Anderson Humane in South Elgin. Now, both are ready for adoption. The duo was part of a group of dogs found living […]
Man charged after Northwest Indiana couple finds him sleeping on couch
PORTAGE, Ind. — A suburban man was arrested after being accused of sleeping on a couple’s couch after drinking. On Sunday morning at around 5:10 a.m., police responded to a home on Central Avenue in Portage on the report of an unknown man on a couch. On the way to the call, an officer located […]
Chicago’s Earliest Sunset Of The Year Happens Today — At 4:19 PM
CHICAGO — If starting and ending work in the dark is getting you down, there’s good news — and bad news. The good news: Starting Friday, the sun will set later and later until Chicago’s at a post-5 p.m. sunset in late January. The bad: Thursday will see the earliest sunset of the year — at 4:19 p.m.
16 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: An Art Stroll, Hot Cocoa Crawl, Yoga With Butterflies And More
CHICAGO — There will be holiday festivals and markets around the city this weekend, plus yoga with butterflies, an ornament-making workshop, art symposium and more. Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive. Grab a yoga mat and a water bottle and head to a stretch session in the...
fox32chicago.com
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society hosts 'Howliday' adoption event for all dogs over 40 lbs
When the biggest canines don't get adopted, it leaves less room at local shelters to help others in need.
Tinley Park holiday lights display hopes to draw thousands in donations for nonprofit
The display aims to help a local nonprofit in need now, more than ever.
PAWS of Tinley Park declares 'animal crisis'
A heartbreaking warning for pet owners and for anyone looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.
blockclubchicago.org
A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago
In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
Will Chicago Have A White Christmas This Year?
The Illinois State Climatologist's Office listed the chances of snow falling in each county.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
Tree that predates founding of Chicago soon to come down at Lincoln Park Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was some sad news Monday from the Lincoln Park Zoo – as a tree that predates the founding of the city of Chicago will need to be cut down.The bur oak tree near the white-cheeked gibbon habitat at the zoo is between 250 and 300 years old. Chicago was incorporated as a city only 185 years ago in 1837.The tree is not diseased, and the zoo and efforts to keep it that way have been in progress for years. Still, the zoo said, the tree is nearing the end of its natural life.Thus, the zoo will...
Lunchbreak: Southern Macaroni and Cheese
Chef Damarr Brown — Co-Chef, Top This Mac N’ Cheese. Delivery via Toast and carry-out at 49 E. Cermak, Chicago (same space as Mustard Seed Kitchen with a pickup window for Top This) Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm. 312.326.3450. Recipe:. Chef Erick Williams’...
