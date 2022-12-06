Read full article on original website
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
High school football state championship scoreboard
Champions are crowned at the Georgia high school football state championships at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
How Many took down Union Parish, Trey Holly for LHSAA football championship
NEW ORLEANS – During a team meeting at the hotel the night before the LHSAA football state championship game Saturday, several Many players swapped opportunities to address their teammates. For four-star senior and USC commit Tackett Curtis, his message was succinct but mental, a mantra he has picked up from this soon-to-be coach...
Most Heisman Trophy winners from college football’s elite schools: USC Trojans make history
Heisman Trophy winners have been collecting college football’s most prestigious individual award since 1935, but there are only a select
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Caleb Williams, USC's sophomore star, wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams' win gives the USC Trojans the most Heisman winners in college football history. Williams threw for 37 touchdowns in his first year with Southern California.
Davis, Memphis knock off unbeaten No. 11 Auburn, 82-73
ATLANTA (AP) — Kendric Davis scored a season-high 27 points, DeAndre Williams added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Memphis beat No. 11 Auburn 82-73 on Saturday night to end the Tigers’ season-opening winning streak at eight. Davis’ jumper beat the shot-clock buzzer to make it 60-50 with...
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
Oregon beats Nevada behind Will Richardson’s triple-double
Quincy Guerrier recorded season bests of 26 points and nine rebounds, and Will Richardson notched the school’s first triple-double in
