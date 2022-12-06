Read full article on original website
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
Chicago Fire's Main Characters Ranked Worst To Best
With 11 seasons and over 200 episodes under its belt, "Chicago Fire" has become one of network television's most reliably impressive shows. First premiering in October 2012, the series has enjoyed more than a decade of programming and launched the "One Chicago" universe, which includes four Chicago-themed series; "Chicago Justice" was canceled after one season, but the other three have remained favorites among viewers.
Chicago Med Wedding! Get a First Look at April and Ethan's 'Classic and Yet Glamorous' Nuptials
April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) are set to tie the knot during Tee's final episode of the NBC hit on Dec. 7 Bells are about to be ringing on Chicago Med! We're all invited to the wedding of April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), happening on the Dec. 7 episode of the hit NBC series, which is also Tee's final episode. April left the show in May 2021 following a failed engagement to the Emergency Department doc — but returned recently and they quickly...
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
Chicago Med Bosses Preview Ethan's 'Happy Ending' With April, But It's Not All Good News In The Fall Finale
The showrunners opened up about Chicago Med saying goodbye to Brian Tee's Ethan in the fall finale... and why not everybody will have as happy of a time.
3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11
Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
Is Maggie Lockwood leaving Chicago Med in season 8?
Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) has had an emotionally taxing season on Chicago Med. Not only was the character involved in a car accident, but she was watched as her daughter, Vanessa (Asjha Cooper), decided to leave Gaffney Medical Center to pursue a different career path. That’s not even mentioning the...
Singer and TV star [REDACTED] joins Chicago Fire cast
Chicago Fire has a seemingly endless supply of aces up its sleeve. The firefighting drama has teased some major developments between Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) in the mid-season finale, and now it seems, there will be a new character thrown into the mix. Little is known...
‘Chicago Fire’ Alum Monica Raymund Reunites With Co-Stars Jesse Spencer Taylor Kinney: Photo
Meet them at Molly’s! Once you’re a part of the One Chicago family, you’re always family. Monica Raymund shared that she had a Chicago Fire reunion with co-stars Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney. “Chicago family reunion,” Monica captioned the Instagram photo. It’s good to see Gabby, Casey, and Severide back together again!
Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss explains decision to bring back controversial character in season 11 fall finale
Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers follow. Season 11 of Chicago Fire has ended with a bang this year, quite literally, as a grenade went off leaving Carver and Stella's lives in the balance. But before that, we saw the similarly explosive return of Emma, the disgraced paramedic played...
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Was Granted Permission To Use Live Ammunition In One Scene
After playing Detective Jay Halstead since the beginning, Jesse Lee Soffer recently left "Chicago P.D." in Season 10 much to fans' devastation. The show debuted in 2014 and is a beloved part of Chicago Wednesdays on NBC alongside "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med." The police drama follows the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, which handles organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders, and more.
Severide Fans Are Upset He Didn't Appear At Ethan And April's Chicago Med Wedding
Season 8 of "Chicago Med" finally sees the wedding bells chime for one of the "One Chicago" franchise's best couples. After numerous seasons' worth of will-they-won't-they romantic drama between Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta), the pair finally tie the knot, with their wedding taking place in Season 8, Episode 9, titled "This Could Be the Start of Something New."
NBC Wouldn't Allow The Cast Of Chicago P.D. To Go On Police Ride Alongs For Training
The world of NBC's hit series "Chicago P.D." can be a pretty bleak place in terms of its depictions of murder, violence, broken relationships, personal strife, and systemic injustice. It absolutely does not shy away from these disturbing themes — and its viewers love it for that. But behind...
Is Hailey Upton leaving Chicago PD in season 10?
Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) has been doing a lot on Chicago PD lately. Internally, she’s been dealing with the emotional fallout of her husband, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), deciding to leave and fight drug cartels in Central America. Externally, she’s been investigating a case involving human trafficking and the son...
Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Has Next To Nothing In Common With Hailey
Before landing her role on the One Chicago franchise show "Chicago P.D.," Tracy Spiridakos had already assembled a resume chock full of impressive small-screen credits. That includes appearances in lauded shows like "Supernatural," "The L Word," "Revolution," and "Bates Motel." It's safe to say, however, that landing the role of Detective Hailey Upton on "Chicago P.D." was a legit career changer for the actor.
The Chicago Fire Season 11 Mid-Season Finale Will Feature A Former Character's Shocking Return
Series in the "One Chicago" franchise won't return with new episodes until December 7, which will serve as each's mid-season finale. These will mark the last episodes of 2022 before the second part of the season kicks off in the new year. The last we saw of the "Chicago Fire" crew, Brett (Kara Killmer) was going on a date; Carver (Jake Lockett) and Gallo (Alberto Rosende) put their differences aside and found a resolution, and Severide (Taylor Kinney) got to play fire cop yet again.
Chicago P.D. Fans Were Let Down By Upton's Crossover On Chicago Med Season 8
Each of the three series that make up NBC's "One Chicago" universe — "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D." — typically function independently from one another, localizing their dramas within their discrete groups of characters. Of course, since these shows takes place in a shared universe, crossovers are nevertheless an occasional occurrence within all three of the flagship "One Chicago" series.
‘Chicago P.D.’: Why Halstead Joined the Army Instead of Being Killed Off the Series
'Chicago P.D.' has been known for some shocking deaths, but Jay Halstead's exit from the show wasn't one of them — and there's a reason the character wasn't killed off.
