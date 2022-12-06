Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago's Christmas market was named best in the countryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
Chicago’s Earliest Sunset Of The Year Happens Today — At 4:19 PM
CHICAGO — If starting and ending work in the dark is getting you down, there’s good news — and bad news. The good news: Starting Friday, the sun will set later and later until Chicago’s at a post-5 p.m. sunset in late January. The bad: Thursday will see the earliest sunset of the year — at 4:19 p.m.
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
Lincoln Park Zoo assists in relocating 40 chimps left behind in LA
CHICAGO - Lincoln Park Zoo had a part in helping a group of chimpanzees that had been stranded for more than three years. It rescued two of the 40 chimps that were left behind when a wildlife sanctuary outside Los Angeles suddenly closed in 2019. Since then, zoo advisors have...
New In Town: Amy Morton’s ‘Unconventional French’ in Evanston, Butter and Baked Treats in Winnetka, Bistro Fare and Fine Wine in Chicago and More
‘Tis the season for eating, drinking and shopping! The latest new openings around Chicago and the North Shore bring us Amy Morton’s unexpected take on the French brasserie, a new bakery with a curated butter collection, the latest “pour-your-own” beer spot, and more. Here’s what’s new in town in Chicago and the suburbs.
101-Room Pullman Hotel Project, The Far South Side’s First In 40 Years, Gets $5 Million City Grant
PULLMAN — A rare new hotel planned for the Far South Side is getting a major boost from a city grant. The Pullman Hotel Group received $5 million through the city’s Community Development Grants in November to help build a 101-room hotel at 11030 S. Doty Ave. The...
Westfield Old Orchard to be transformed into a place that goes beyond just shopping
SKOKIE, Ill. - Westfield Old Orchard is about to get a major make-over, announcing plans Tuesday for the mall to transform into a "micro-cityscape" that goes way beyond just shopping. "We look forward to building something that everyone in this community can be very proud of," said Serge Khalimsky, Senior...
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
I’ve lived in Chicago from the time I was a poor graduate student existing on pennies a day, through the time I was dating and not wanting to waste my money on duds (the guys, not the food). Today, I have two children, and I still hate shelling out on meals when it’s hit or miss whether they’ll actually eat the food. Fortunately, Chicago is blessed with tons of mom-and-pop dives, cheap eats and spectacular food that doesn’t cost a fortune. Here are my favorites.
Chicago ‘Foodie Lovers’ Tour Cost $532 For Chain Restaurants And Free Spots, Leading To Twitter Mockery
DOWNTOWN — A Foodie Lovers tour promised to take visitors to see some of Downtown’s most famous sites and to try its iconic foods — if they’d pay more than $500. The hitch: The “all-inclusive” tour‘s stops were all free to enter. And the food it would provide isn’t exactly $500 fare.
The 9 Best Dive Bars in Chicago
What distinguishes a dive bar from other drinking establishments? After all, every American city has its share of neighborhood tap rooms, corner bars, and taverns. For Chicagoans,the definition of a dive bar is an endless subject of debate. Local industry folk and watering hole regulars use strict guidelines to assess what is and isn’t a dive bar. How much is a domestic beer, for instance? It has to be under $5. Are the bathrooms clean, or covered in graffiti? They should be questionable at best. Can you order more than a two pour cocktail? If so, that’s not an authentic dive – it’s a cocktail bar. Dive bars in Chicago meet all these criteria.
9@9: A nuclear-powered sky hotel
CHICAGO – While a lot of the talk on the segment remains on Christmas, there was a very interesting topic that drew the attention of the hosts on WGN Morning News. A nuclear-powered sky hotel? We’ll this very unique getaway was featured on the “9@9” on Wednesday as we gave some background information on the concept.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
Chicago's Best New Restaurants Of 2022
We spent the year looking for the best new restaurants across Chicago. This is where you’ll find them. Plenty of restaurants have opened in Chicago over the past year, and a lot have been big, boring places that serve dishes we’ve seen before while listening to the same generic club music playing in the background. Not the 12 restaurants listed here. When people ask which exciting new places they should go to next, these are the spots we recommend.
This Chicago airport named ‘Best in North America’
CHICAGO — For the 19th consecutive year, Global Traveler Magazine has named Chicago O’Hare International Airport as the ‘Best in North America.’ The magazine also named O’Hare the ‘Best Airpot Dining’ experience for the third consecutive year. “O’Hare is a world-class airport that continues to modernize and grow to meet the needs of the traveling […]
21-Year-Old Polish Businessman Missing Following Chicago Holiday Party
Update: The body of a 21-year-old man found unresponsive early Wednesday in Lake Michigan at Oak Street Beach has been identified as Krzysztof Szubert, a Polish businessman who had been working in Chicago since November and had recently gone missing, his family says. Our updated story can be found here. Our original article continues below.
