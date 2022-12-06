Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Injury Details Revealed
Roman Reigns is unlikely to appear on WWE television for the short term after details of a recent injury have been revealed. In the current Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer clarifies the situation for both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, stating:. “Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Charlotte Flair's WWE Status
It appears that "The Queen" may finally make her royal return to WWE programming. Charlotte Flair has remained absent from television following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May — dropping her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. Flair was then written off programming with a "fracture of the radius" injury she suffered during the respective bout. In reality, though, Flair married AEW star Andrade El Idolo later that month.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Says ‘Goodbye’ In Yet Another Cryptic Post Amid Gimmick Change Rumors
Asuka has been in WWE for well over 6 years now and had one of the most dominant runs in the company’s history back in NXT. She has been a lot of success on the main roster, but a change is in order for her. In fact, Asuka recently dropped yet another tease concerning her future in WWE.
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho’s Wife Was Furious Over Several Gruesome Injuries He Suffered In AEW
Chris Jericho is the master of reinvention, as he has been part of the pro wrestling world for well over three decades now. Jericho is always willing to put his body on the line for the enjoyment of fans. However, he managed to tick off his wife after a series of gruesome injuries this year.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Generation: Son Of Wrestling Legend Officially Begins In-Ring Training
Next up. There have been several wrestling families throughout the years and it can mean a lot when a new member is added in. Those additions can come with a lot of benefits, including being immediately tied into the family’s history. That might be the case again for a wrestling family, as we are seeing one of the most prominent wrestling families ever gaining a new member.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson wanted half a billion dollars to face heavyweight champ
Mike Tyson wanted an astonishing amount of cash to trade blows with the current heavyweight champion. WBC ruler Tyson Fury revealed the demands laid down in a Zoom call by Tyson regarding a possible exhibition between the two as Iron Mike trained for his clash with Roy Jones Jr. “The...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Dana White names the three “scariest” and most “intimidating” fighters he’s ever worked with in UFC
UFC president Dana White has named three of the scariest fighters to deal with throughout his time with the company. Over the course of the last few decades, Dana White has been an ever-present member of the UFC family. In many ways, outside of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, he’s been the main face of it.
nodq.com
WWE star Lacey Evans’ “Live Like You Are Dying” photo shoot
WWE star Lacey Evans shared images from a photo shoot on Instagram with the following caption: “If you were told you only had 3 years left to live….you’d live differently.🧠🌻. #LiveLikeYouAreDying #NoFilter #Life #BessedAf.” Click here for more information regarding her calendar.
PWMania
Both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre Out of Action With the Same Injury
Following Drew McIntyre’s announcement that he is not medically cleared to compete, WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns, is also out with an injury. Surprisingly, both stars are out with the same injury. Dave Meltzer provided updates on Reigns and McIntyre in the most recent edition of the Wrestling...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Removed From Upcoming WWE Live Events
Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. He eventually became a champion on the main roster on a couple of occasions. He was written off WWE television, and now it seems he has been removed from all upcoming WWE events.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE “Trying To Protect” Injured Star
A new report has indicated that WWE is being “extra cautious” with an injured star after they cancelled a match ahead of a major show. NXT Deadline will take place on December 10th and the show should have seen The Creed Brothers taking on Sanga and Veer Mahaan but that bout won’t take place. On NXT TV it was indicated that Julius Creed is suffering a rib injury, but it has now emerged that it is actually one of his opponents nursing a small injury.
nodq.com
Positive update on the health of WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham
As previously noted, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham was hospitalized after suffering a massive heart attack. Mika Rotunda provided an update on her uncle’s condition…. “Thank you to all who have reached out, prayed, contributed and sent well wishes to my Uncle Barry this week. I wanted to give an update! I’m grateful to say he is stabilized & out of ICU. Talking & able to stand. Thanks again everyone!❤️ There absolutely is power in prayer.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Potential Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Pwinsider.com reports that WWE Performance Center recruit Gable Steveson was spotted in Pittsburgh, PA, earlier today. Pittsburgh is the host city of tonight’s SmackDown. Also, The Street Profits are in town for the show as well. It’s unclear whether any of these stars will appear on the broadcast.
Wrestling icon teases WWE return at 74 years old for storyline with Lacey Evans
COULD Sgt. Slaughter be set for a spectacular return?. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't set foot in the ring in earnest since he retired back in 2014, but he has hinted at a potential return alongside Lacey Evans. 50 years on from his pro wrestling debut, the 74-year-old former...
nodq.com
Braun Strowman comments on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title run
In an interview with TorontoSun.com, Braun Strowman commented on possibly being the one to end Roman Reigns’ run as the unified WWE Universal champion…. “Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn’t want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title… I mean, let’s be real, it’s about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns’ hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it.”
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Shows Off Swole Bicep In New Fan Photo
Cody Rhodes has been absent from view after suffering a torn pectoral tendon in June, but a new fan photograph posted to Twitter finds a buff Rhodes in an impressive bicep display. WWE announced that Rhodes incurred a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a "Raw" match with Seth Rollins...
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Boldly Claims They Are WWE’s Most Complete Wrestler
A current SmackDown star says they may not be as fast or as strong as some but that they are the most complete wrestler in WWE. Ricochet has had a successful few weeks as he claimed victory in the WWE World Cup to claim a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The high-flying star was in action on SmackDown as a contract signing degenerated into a six-man tag team match pitting Ricochet and The New Day against Imperium. When all was said and done it was The New Day and Ricochet picking up the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Discusses Maintaining Friendships With WWE Stars
Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, has dedicated over twenty years to the world of professional wrestling. With such an expansive history where he impacted numerous promotions over the years, Claudio has formed friendships with wrestlers around the world that come from different walks of life. Over half of his time in the business has been spent with WWE, and it was clear through backstage documentaries on the WWE Network that he had cultivated genuine, caring friendships with stars like Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. "Sheamus is still my friend. I still have Seth Rollins, my friend," Claudio told Dallas Morning News this week. "There's still a lot of people there that are my friends that I still talk to. That stuff never changes. To me, friendship is extremely important."
