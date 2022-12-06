Read full article on original website
Related
Wrestling icon teases WWE return at 74 years old for storyline with Lacey Evans
COULD Sgt. Slaughter be set for a spectacular return?. The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't set foot in the ring in earnest since he retired back in 2014, but he has hinted at a potential return alongside Lacey Evans. 50 years on from his pro wrestling debut, the 74-year-old former...
nodq.com
Update on John Cena’s WWE status heading into the end of 2022
As previously noted, there has been speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. According to Variety.com, Cena will appear on the final Smackdown episode of 2022. The event takes place on December 30th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and Variety noted that “according to an individual with knowledge of the situation, more announcements are planned for the episode in the coming weeks.” Cena only made one other WWE television appearance in 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On William Regal Leaving AEW For WWE
Following a brief but memorable run with AEW, it's now all but official that William Regal is headed back to WWE for a backstage role. During yesterday's media call concerning this Saturday's Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that he had agreed to not extend Regal's contract at the end of the year so he could go work with his son, who currently wrestles as Charlie Dempsey on "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Injuries To Roman Reigns And Other Top WWE Stars
Two of WWE's biggest stars are out of commission at the moment with the same medical problem, though how long they will be missing from action is up in the air. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre suffered ruptured eardrums during the WarGames match at Survivor Series. Luckily, each is considered a short-term situation, but there is still no exact timetable for when either is expected back.
WWE’s Jey Uso asks Sami Zayn to get a haircut for Roman Reigns
Sami Zayn is on a roll in the WWE Universe; he’s uber-over with the fans, he’s a WarGames winner, and, after months of in-fighting, Jey Uso can finally call him a friend, completing his acceptance within The Bloodline. Surely life is good for Zayn, but being friends with...
John Cena to make WWE return on final SmackDown of 2022
It will be Cena's second appearance on WWE TV in 2022.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Says Gimmick Was “The Most Humiliating Thing” In His Life
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has reflected on a gimmick from his past that he believes is “the most humiliating thing” that he has ever been through. At The Great American Bash in 1990 Sting finally unseated Ric Flair as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, seemingly drawing a veil over their storied feud for the time being.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Set To Make First Live Event Appearance Since WWE Return
Bray Wyatt is yet to return to the ring since making his big WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on October 8th. Despite this, Wyatt has remained a constant presence on Friday Night SmackDown, and intrigue around his future remains high. Since re-signing with WWE, Wyatt also hasn’t appeared at any...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Adopts New Ring Name As Of Tonight’s Rampage
One of the tallest wrestlers in AEW will have a name starting on tonight’s episode of Rampage. There has been a name change for AEW’s W. Morrissey, who will now be known as Big Bill moving forward. His real name is William Morrissey and sometimes people named William go by Bill instead, so that’s where Big Bill comes from.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Set For Upcoming WWE SmackDown Appearance
For those wondering when they'd see John Cena in WWE again, the time is now — or at least in a couple of weeks from now. Variety has learned that the "Peacemaker" star and former multi-time WWE Champion is set to appear on the final "SmackDown" of the year on December 30 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This comes on the heels of Cena's only other WWE appearance of the year — the June 27 episode of "Raw" celebrating his 20 years in the industry. While Cena did not wrestle that night, he did appear in several backstage segments throughout and cut a promo of appreciation as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Makes AEW Debut (SPOILER)
A former WWE Superstar made their AEW debut on Wednesday night in a match that will air Friday, the 9th of December on Rampage. Wednesday night’s edition of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas closed a short but important chapter in company history as William Regal gave a farewell address adding that he’s “Blackpool Combat Club til he dies.” That message came after Tony Khan confirmed prior to the show that Regal is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE, where his son competes as part of NXT.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Sasha Banks Notes from WWE, AEW, NJPW, Others
As noted earlier today, it’s been reported that NJPW is bringing Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) to their Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, which is scheduled for January 4 from the Tokyo Dome, and January 21 from the Yokohama Arena. There’s no word yet on what capacity Banks will be there in, or if she’s appearing in front of the crowd, but NJPW is set to bring her to the show.
tjrwrestling.net
SmackDown Star Boldly Claims They Are WWE’s Most Complete Wrestler
A current SmackDown star says they may not be as fast or as strong as some but that they are the most complete wrestler in WWE. Ricochet has had a successful few weeks as he claimed victory in the WWE World Cup to claim a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. The high-flying star was in action on SmackDown as a contract signing degenerated into a six-man tag team match pitting Ricochet and The New Day against Imperium. When all was said and done it was The New Day and Ricochet picking up the win.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Reacts To AEW Making Winnipeg Debut
Chris Jericho has commented on AEW making their debut in his hometown of Winnipeg in 2023. For the second time, AEW will be going to Canada. The first AEW show outside of the United States took place on October 12th when Dynamite was in Toronto. It was a night when Chris Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the AEW World Title while Orange Cassidy beat Pac to become the AEW All-Atlantic Champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE Updates On Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, And Johnny Gargano
Two major WWE stars will not be appearing on upcoming shows, while a third star is being teamed up with Kevin Owens at an upcoming event. PWInsider.com reported that Matt Riddle was pulled from WWE events taking place this coming weekend. No explanation was given for his abrupt absence. Riddle...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Discussing New Reality Show Idea With E! Network
WWE is talking to E! Network about working together to get back to producing a new reality TV show together. Over the past decade, WWE produced two reality shows with E! Network focused on the women’s division. Total Divas premiered in 2013 and ran for nine seasons until 2019 with 120 episodes produced.
tjrwrestling.net
Major WWE Star Expected To Return Soon
A big name is coming back to WWE television soon, according to a new report. Charlotte Flair has been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th. That was the night when Ronda Rousey put an end to Charlotte’s 198-day reign as the Smackdown Women’s Champion. During her WWE career, Charlotte Flair is a 13-time Women’s Champion on the main roster and a two-time NXT Women’s Champion as well.
Rock Royal Rumble Rumors, Ricky Starks MJF Promo Battle, William Regal Gone | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Kurt Angle claims Brock Lesnar wanted to go to TNA. - Anthony Henry defeats Adam Priest for ACTION Championship. Creators Spotlight:. Psycho Boy Fodder (@LoKeys910) and Angelina Love (@ActualALove) discuss their time in NWA, Angelina comments on EmPowerrr...
ComicBook
John Cena's Next WWE Appearance Announced
John Cena's full-time professional wrestling days are in the rear view. The 16-time WWE Champion slowly began transitioning to Hollywood in 2016 and has not been a consistent member of either a Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown roster in over five years. That said, Big Match John does pop back up for the odd program here and there, most recently with his Summer 2021 feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Reports have swirled that Cena is all but locked in for a match at next April's WWE WrestleMania 39, which would be his first true bout at the Showcase of the Immortals since 2018.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
