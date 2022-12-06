Read full article on original website
Dutch oven beef stew
This beef stew is a one pot dish. Meaning you'll start cooking your stewed meat first inside a Dutch oven, then once it's fully cooked, you'll add sliced carrots, sliced potatoes, and a few other ingredients into the same pot. The stew will then simmer on low heat. This beef stew is meant to be an easy weeknight or weekend meal. I use cans of root vegetables (carrots and potatoes) for this specific beef stew recipe, to create a hearty meal within less time.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
Delish
Creamy Pesto Baked Gnocchi & Chicken Skillet
Step 1Preheat oven to 425º. Season chicken on both sides with 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. In a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 tablespoon oil. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
Old Style Pork Chops
Most people don't make pork chops because they always turn out dry. No one wants to bite into a dry piece of sawdust. When prepared properly pork chops are one of my favorite proteins! These garlicky creamy pork chops are smothered in a delicious garlic cream sauce with whole garlic cloves! These chops pack a punch with flavor, they are moist and juicy and best of all quick and easy to make!
Real Simple
Open-Face Chicken Curry Naan
Yes, this meal is ready in a snap. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavor. This chicken dinner is in fact bursting with fresh, bright, spiced flavors, thanks to red curry paste, fresh lime juice, and serrano chile. A generous dollop of yogurt is stirred in at the end for added richness and creaminess. For perfectly warmed and pliant naan, brush the flatbread with oil and place it in a hot oven until it's warmed and toasted, which takes just a few minutes. Or if you have a gas range, place the naan directly over the flame and flip with tongs until the bread is charred on both sides.
EatingWell
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
The One Fried Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
Maintaining a balanced diet should always be a top priority, but it’s especially important to consider if you’re trying to shed some pounds. Unfortunately, while not typically an easy feat, weight loss can become even more difficult for w...
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef
On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
3 High-Protein Breakfast Foods To Blast Belly Fat
Losing weight in your midsection— or anywhere else— requires a balanced diet along with regular exercise. While working to lose weight in this area or elsewhere, it is vital to provide your body with energy from high-protein foods, especially first thing in the morning. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for three breakfast ideas that will not only help you start your day off with needed energy, but that will also keep you satiated (and less likely to eat more and gain weight later). Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Thrillist
Burger King Is Introducing a Massive New Meal Deal for $6.99
Burger King is known for its tried-and-true meal deals. Ever heard of the $5 Mix n' Match? Now, the Whopper slinger is introducing an all-new promotion that still gets you what you want and a lot of it. The Choose a Meal Deal, which is available for a limited time,...
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
Crock Pot Chicken and Gravy - Nana's way
Certain recipes bring me back to my childhood, the nostalgia of just smelling this chicken and gravy slowly cooking in my kitchen reminds me of my grandmother. When I was younger, once a month I would get to sleep over at my Nana's house. It was always on a Friday night, I would take the bus to her house after school. I can still hear my grandmother saying "It's my favorite girl on my favorite night" as I raced off the bus. Nana was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was divine. She had a way with food. I loved to sit in the kitchen and watch her, it was a dance with her, the way she moved around the kitchen, threw in spices (of course never measuring), knew by touch that the bread, chicken, muffins etc. were done. It was all very exciting and I tried to soak up as much kitchen knowledge as I could from her. On our favorite night of the week, Nana would always have chicken and gravy simmering in the crock pot. She knew it was my absolute favorite, so once a month on our special day we would gobble up bowls of this amazing dish until we were too stuffed to move. Of course Nana would mix it up, sometimes we would eat this delicious dish over rice, mashed potatoes, egg noodles (my personal favorite) or toast. It didn't matter those days are some of my most cherished memories. I make this dish for my family now, and frequently have my daughter sitting in the chair at the kitchen island chatting and helping me cook. It puts a smile on my face to have the time to spend with her.
Hash Brown Casserole - Cracker Barrel Style
This casserole is quick and easy to make, it's absolutely delicious with a mouth watering aroma. This is a great meal during the week when your busy with school and work. This is one of my most requested casseroles from my family, especially the kids! You can serve hash brown casserole with chicken, pork chops, ham or sausage. You can add veggies like broccoli, mushrooms, carrots or peppers. I make sure to have this casserole as a side during all the holidays, the kids gobble it up every time. I have even served this casserole at a few Sunday brunches with great success!
Sausage Cheese Balls: Thanksgiving recipe for a tasty holiday appetizer
The Thanksgiving meal is a full-on feast. But that doesn’t mean that some sort of preliminaries are not only called for, but are a necessity. You don’t need a lot of appetizers; just something filling to carry you over while the turkey bakes and the giblet gravy simmers and drives you crazy with the tantalizing aroma.
Greatist
Fact or Fluff: Does Peanut Butter Go Bad?
Peanut butter can go bad. Eating spoiled peanut butter can cause a variety of concerns ranging from a mild tummy ache to a severe case of salmonella. Be sure to store peanut butter in a cool, dark area in a tightly sealed container. What could be more perfect than peanut...
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
