Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
3 Potential Trade Destinations For Canucks’ Brock Boeser
It was only a matter of time. First, it was Bo Horvat, then Tyler Myers, and now it’s Brock Boeser‘s turn to be in the spotlight when it comes to trade rumors. On Saturday’s (Dec. 3) Hockey Night in Canada 32 Thoughts segment, insider Elliotte Friedman dropped a bombshell reporting that the Vancouver Canucks had given Boeser’s agent permission to start poking around the trade market for his client.
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi Hindering Potential Trade with Slump & Injuries
It seems like Tyler Bertuzzi’s name has been in the rumor mill forever at this point. Prior to the 2021-22 season, it was rumored that the scrappy winger was a target of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but Canada’s vaccination requirement basically completely shut that idea down. He then went on to have the best season of his career, posting 30 goals and 62 points as a top-line winger for the Detroit Red Wings. Now in the last season of the two-year deal he signed last year, word is that Red Wings management and Bertuzzi’s representatives have yet to begin discussions on a new contract. That leaves room for further speculation about the 27-year-old’s future in Hockeytown.
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Reichel, Mitchell, Toews, Söderblom
Even if the sole reason that the Chicago Blackhawks are infusing more youth into their approach of late is out of necessity for filling voids within their lineup, that it’s happening more often deserves recognition. As onlookers have preached for some time, offering such opportunities to this team’s next generation is essential. Especially if the rebuilding franchise expects to make good on its commitment to foster development.
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
Seattle Kraken Prospect Report: Wright, Petman, Firkus & More
We are about two months into the 2022-23 hockey season, and it’s time for another edition of the Seattle Kraken Prospect Report! With the holiday season rapidly approaching, we’re going to take a look at five Kraken prospects who will likely be seeing themselves on the “nice” list once Santa Claus takes flight.
Blues Should Target Jesse Puljujarvi in Trade to Spark Offense
The St. Louis Blues are in desperate need of more depth scoring. Last season, the Blues had nine players who scored 20 or more goals, and the depth scoring was a big part of the team’s success. To capture more magic from last season, the Blues should target Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi for a potential trade.
3 Sharks Prospects Off to Great Starts to the 2022-23 Season
Last year, I looked at five San Jose Sharks prospects who had surprisingly good campaigns up to the midway point of the 2021-22 season. Of the five, Daniil Gushchin and Brandon Coe have made the jump to the American Hockey League (AHL) with the San Jose Barracuda, Ethan Cardwell continues to tear it up in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Gannon Laroque has yet to play due to an injury, and Mike Robinson is no longer with the organization.
4 Maple Leafs AHLers to Watch This Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs are seeing a number of players within their farm system get an opportunity to show their worth at the NHL level. As they’ve been constantly hit with the injury bug, players with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League have produced and have earned a call-up as a result to fill the void.
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canucks, Capitals, Blues, Kings, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Jesse Puljujarvi was hard on himself and his slow start to the season for the Edmonton Oilers. Is a trade coming? Meanwhile, things are not going well between the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat. Could a deal be worked out between Vancouver and Washington? Does it include Horvat, or someone else? Are the St. Louis Blues going to try and make a deal now or wait?
Canadiens’ Edmundson a Desirable Trade Target
It’s no secret, the Montreal Canadiens are rebuilding, and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is open for business. Outside his young core, he will entertain trade offers. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t keep prices high on certain players. Recently, Hughes made it known he is in...
Los Angeles Kings: 3 Trade Targets to Shake Up Goaltending Depth
The Los Angeles Kings sent shockwaves throughout the NHL last week when they decided to put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers. He eventually cleared and was assigned to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). Still, the bold move by general manager (GM) Rob Blake was quite the turn of events in Los Angeles.
Blues Need to Capitalize on 3-Game Homestand
The St. Louis Blues snapped a modest four-game losing streak with a tight 7-4 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, and they must use this momentum to have a successful three-game homestand against three Central Division contenders or risk falling out of the playoff hunt entirely. Failure to take at least four points from this upcoming stretch could doom the Blues’ season for good. But, conversely, the team could find themselves right back in the race with three wins against the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators.
Devils Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 12/6/22
After a brief trip to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils are back at Prudential Center, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 20-4-1 this season, good for 41 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blackhawks are 7-13-4 for 18 points in the Central Division.
Top 5 Flames Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
Calgary Flames fans have had to temper their expectations through the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, as their team has gotten off to a disappointing 12-10-3 record. It was far from the start anyone had envisioned, as they entered the year being considered Stanley Cup contenders. The good news, however, is that there is still plenty of time left, though they will have to figure things out sooner than later.
3 Golden Knights Who Must Step Up in Pietrangelo’s Absence
Wednesday marked a tough day for the Vegas Golden Knights with the announcement of Alex Pietrangelo’s indefinite absence from the club preceding a dispirited 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers that saw the team surrender four third-period goals. The two events probably weren’t entirely unrelated. Pietrangelo has...
Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: 3 Teddy Weekend Takes, Medical Scare
If a piece of technology isn’t working, sometimes the best way to fix it is simply to turn it off and turn it back on. This past weekend, the Windsor Spitfires found out that works for them, too. After a tough stretch that saw their game start slipping, they stopped, regrouped, and made a statement on an important weekend. Now, they head into the final stretch before Christmas with a renewed sense of confidence.
Pelech’s Absence Could Derail Islanders’ Promising Season
The New York Islanders’ 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues was already a tough one to digest and arguably their worst performance of the season, and just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, defenseman Adam Pelech took a hit into the boards, and his head was the first thing to hit the UBS Arena wall. He left the game looking dazed and didn’t return.
3 Predators Who Stepped Up After the “Break”
A water main break is never a good thing. However, the Nashville Predators have won three straight games after a water main break forced the cancelation of two games, giving them an unexpected six-day break. After two overtime wins against the Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils (Nov. 29 and Dec. 1), the Preds defeated the New York Islanders on Friday night (Dec. 2).
Maple Leafs Mysterious Goalie Magic Paying off with Matt Murray
The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray put on a show in a 4-0 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. It’s been a long time since a goalie has been the difference in a Maple Leafs’ victory, but Murray had to be sharp to make 44 saves and shut out a very skilled team. Perhaps the biggest moment came as the second period ended in a chaotic scramble, Toronto was down two men, and one of the penalty killers broke his stick. Still, Murray kept the Stars out of the net. That led to a second intermission trying to figure out who this netminder was and how he’s turned his play around.
