Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Bellevue Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyBellevue, WA
Related
westsideseattle.com
Keeping Track
Kennedy Catholic graduate Ashley Nguyen played in the midfield for the Western Washington University women's soccer team that won a national championship Saturday. The Vikings of Bellingham were 2-1 winners over West Chester in the final. Nguyen is a 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore. Among those also on the team is former...
westsideseattle.com
Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location
Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
westsideseattle.com
UPDATE: White Center's Rozella Building has been a problem for years; That's about to change
All former residents, and others of the Rozella Building near White Center were successfully taken out of the building and provided other housing in hotels or taken for treatment according to Debra LeComb, property manager for S&L Realty. The building owner Peter Phan was told by the City of Seattle...
westsideseattle.com
Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner
A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
westsideseattle.com
Michael Lee Dudley found guilty of murder in the deaths of Austin Wenner and Jessica Lewis
Michael Lee Dudley 64 was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder on Thursday. Michael Lee Dudley killed Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27. The couple who had been renting a room from Dudley in his Burien home were said by prosecutors to have gotten in an argument over unpaid rent. The prosecutors maintained that Dudley shot them and then dismembered their bodies.
westsideseattle.com
Series of armed robberies of conveniences stores happening in West Seattle; No arrests yet
On 12-06-2022 at 3:47am, officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way SW. The suspects arrived in a white smaller SUV and parked in the alley to the east. Two suspects entered, one wearing a backpack and armed with a handgun, the other pulled a long gun from his pants. They went behind the counter and demanded the cash drawer be opened.
Comments / 0