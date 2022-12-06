On 12-06-2022 at 3:47am, officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way SW. The suspects arrived in a white smaller SUV and parked in the alley to the east. Two suspects entered, one wearing a backpack and armed with a handgun, the other pulled a long gun from his pants. They went behind the counter and demanded the cash drawer be opened.

