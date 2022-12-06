ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsideseattle.com

Keeping Track

Kennedy Catholic graduate Ashley Nguyen played in the midfield for the Western Washington University women's soccer team that won a national championship Saturday. The Vikings of Bellingham were 2-1 winners over West Chester in the final. Nguyen is a 5-foot, 4-inch sophomore. Among those also on the team is former...
BELLINGHAM, WA
westsideseattle.com

Salty's at the SEA sets sail on new airport location

Salty's on Alki has long been known as a restaurant with the best view of Seattle. How do you top that? Gerry Kingen, co-owner Kathryn Kingen, daughter and partner Kate Kingen, Gen. Mgr Chris Darst and the Salty's leadership team may have found a way. Now open at the airport...
SEATTLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Massive fire destroys commercial building in Kent owned by West Seattle property owner

A fire in a commercial building in Kent overnight drew a massive response from area firefighters. The building is owned by Tom Lin, former owner of the Alki Homestead and several other West Seattle properties. Lin said he suspects it was homeless people who set the fire but that has not been officially confirmed. Ironically the Homestead was severely damaged by fire caused by faulty Christmas lights in January of 2009.
KENT, WA
westsideseattle.com

Michael Lee Dudley found guilty of murder in the deaths of Austin Wenner and Jessica Lewis

Michael Lee Dudley 64 was found guilty of four counts of second-degree murder on Thursday. Michael Lee Dudley killed Jessica Lewis, 35, and Austin Wenner, 27. The couple who had been renting a room from Dudley in his Burien home were said by prosecutors to have gotten in an argument over unpaid rent. The prosecutors maintained that Dudley shot them and then dismembered their bodies.
BURIEN, WA
westsideseattle.com

Series of armed robberies of conveniences stores happening in West Seattle; No arrests yet

On 12-06-2022 at 3:47am, officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way SW. The suspects arrived in a white smaller SUV and parked in the alley to the east. Two suspects entered, one wearing a backpack and armed with a handgun, the other pulled a long gun from his pants. They went behind the counter and demanded the cash drawer be opened.

Comments / 0

Community Policy