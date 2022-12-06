Read full article on original website
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ypsi's Krampusmrkt bazaar doubles vendors for second year of dark holiday fun
The Ypsilanti-based Holy Bones Festival hosted its second annual Krampusmrkt Handmade Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 3 at the Ypsilanti Freighthouse. The event featured 40 local artisans and artists, concessions from Detroit vendor Monster Foods, and live music. "We want to embrace the Ypsi weird. We want those artists to keep...
Quarterly poetry slam to launch in Ann Arbor
Timeless Time Productions and Leon Speakers will launch a new quarterly poetry slam at Leon Speakers in Ann Arbor on Thursday, Dec. 8. The first installment in the P.S. Words Matter poetry slam will offer prizes of $100, $50, and $25 for first, second, and third places. Along with spoken word performances, Ypsilanti neo-soul singer Where She Creep will perform and Ann Arbor artist Asha Jordan will create a visual art piece throughout the evening.
Voices of Youth: An Ypsilanti photo essay
This article is part of Concentrate's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Washtenaw County youth in partnership with Concentrate mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, student Djaka Kaba shares a photo essay on familiar places in her hometown of Ypsilanti.
Why this nonprofit arts organization has to move, and why it’s staying in downtown Farmington
“We think it’s really important for us to be here.”. That’s Dwayne Hayes, Executive Director of the nonprofit arts organization KickstART Farmington, talking about his organization’s presence in downtown Farmington. It was just a month or so ago when Hayes got the word that the KickstART Gallery & Shop would have to vacate its storefront on Grand River Avenue. The building’s previous owner sold the property and its new owner has their own plans for the space.
Latest round of Michigan Health Endowment Fund grants includes many of Michigan’s rural communities
What’s happening: Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday break, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced its latest round of grantmaking, a total of $15.2 million in new investments that will support 60 health projects and collaboratives throughout the state. The grants address needs in five categories, including healthy aging, special projects and emerging ideas, maternal and infant health, organizational capacity building, and racial disparities in follow-up care. Many of the 60 recipients in this latest grant round can be found in Michigan’s rural communities.
A smarter food security system
Kirk Mayes is the outgoing CEO of Forgotten Harvest, a food rescue organization headquartered in Oak Park. You moved to your new Oak Park facility in May. How it the new space working out?. We moved to a new facility to enable us to change our operating model, which is...
New disc golf course in Fort Gratiot creates opportunity for all-season recreation
Local disc golf enthusiasts, and those interested in trying the sport, now have a new course to enjoy following the construction of a nine-hole course that was completed this September at the Fort Gratiot Pond/Nature Preserve. Michael Petrick, Chairman of the Fort Gratiot Parks Commission, says they wanted to build...
Winning streak: City of Sterling Heights once again recognized for financial excellence
What’s happening: For the 34th consecutive year, the City of Sterling Heights has been recognized with the highest financial award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), which once again recognized the City for its excellence in financial reporting and budgeting. That nearly rivals the city’s winning streak for Tree City USA Awards, which Sterling Heights extended to 37 consecutive years earlier this spring. It might be time to start making room in the trophy case.
