The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture

Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
The Independent

Alex Greenwood focused on Manchester City not World Cup

England defender Alex Greenwood is adamant next summer’s World Cup is far from the forefront of her mind, despite the tournament kicking off in under eight months.The Manchester City full-back was among the Lionesses who hoisted the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley and she is keen to get her hands on more silverware, but for now remains firmly focused on domestic trophies.Fourth-placed City next face second-placed United in Sunday’s much-anticipated Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, with over 40,000 tickets already sold. It is a vital clash between the sides, who are separated by just three points and vying for...
BBC

Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?

'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
Yardbarker

Big news coming out of Germany about Jude Bellingham that will delight Liverpool fans

Jude Bellingham is the hottest prospect in European football at present and there has been a big update from Germany regarding his future. The England international is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season for a massive fee as the 19-year-old star looks to take the next step in his career.
SB Nation

Liverpool Women Captain Niamh Fahey Celebrates 100 Appearances With Victory

Niamh Fahey has had a wild ride with Liverpool Football Club since she arrived in 2018. She’s been relegated and then helped the Reds fight their way back into the WSL. The 35-year-old stalwart in the Liverpool defense hit 100 appearances on Sunday against West Ham. It was a...
ng-sportingnews.com

Arsenal vs. Lyon live score, updates, highlights & lineups from mid-season friendly

Arsenal's preparations for the return of competitive club football will ramp up in the coming weeks, as the Gunners, along with several other European clubs, take part in friendly matches at the Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, UAE. They'll take on French side Lyon in the first of these games, before facing AC Milan five days later.
BBC

Liverpool hotels bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

Booking rates at Liverpool hotels are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, new figures show. A Liverpool City Council report has found that from January to September 2022 room sales increased by 63%, from 852,599 to 1,389,685. The increase has been attributed to events such as the Labour Party Conference and...
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Musah, Martinelli, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Kessie, Moyes, Maddison

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, 20. (90min) Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for him in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) Borussia Dortmund would be willing to...
Yardbarker

Juventus star Rabiot is openly flirting with a Juventus exit

Juventus has been struggling to keep Adrien Rabiot at the club and it seems the midfielder wants out of the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri had wanted to sell him to Manchester United in the summer, but the deal broke down and his form this term suggests that would have been a big mistake.
BBC

Relive Stockport's FA Cup replay win over Charlton

Thank you for joining us tonight for this little midweek taste of FA Cup action. As I mentioned earlier, we'll be back tomorrow with another replay from the competition as Gillingham host Dagenham & Redbridge where one team is certain to also book their place in the third round. Until...

