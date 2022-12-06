Read full article on original website
UPDATE: HWY 79 South reopened in Greenwood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood temporarily. UPDATE: On Dec. 9, at 11:51, Highway 79 in Greenwood is now reopened. On Dec. 8, at 6:47 a.m., Highway 79 South is completely shut down in Greenwood due to a crash in Texas.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport. The accident happened on Highway 169 at around 9:19 p.m. A southbound Hyundai driver crossed the center line and struck a dually truck with two people inside.
Bossier City woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a 100-year milestone that many wish to reach. A Bossier City woman is celebrating that and more. On Sunday, Dec. 4, Christine Homan celebrated her 108th birthday. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” she said. Long is...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
Bossier City rapper convicted in I-49 murder
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local rapper who shot and killed his uncle while they drove on Interstate 49 near Gilliam in early 2021 was convicted Tuesday of the murder in Caddo District Court. Traveion Fields of Bossier City, who was 21 at the time of the slaying and who performs...
How to Get a Ticket to Free Preview of New Shreveport Restaurant
Shreveport is getting a new hamburger spot. This place is called Hopdoddy Burger Bar. They are bringing specialty burgers to a whole new level in our area. Hopdoddy is set to open inside the former Grub Burger spot on East 70th Street on Tuesday, December 13. Grub Burger shut down last week so the Hopdoddy folks could get in and make all the needed changes.
28-Year-Old Jessica Farris Died In Motor Vehicle Crash In Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Mansfield on Tuesday morning. The accident happened on U.S highway 171. In a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer traveling north, Jessica Farris, 28, collided with the back of a Kenworth tractor-trailer an 18-wheeler close to Hudson Darby Road at around 8 a.m.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Offering Youth Gun Course
Registration is currently underway for children ages 8 to 12 to participate in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office "First Gun Course." The 4-hour class will be offered from 8 a.m. until noon on January 7, 2023. All classes will be held at the Sheriff's Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, 15639 Highway One South. (About 17 miles South of the Port of Shreveport)
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
Controversial Adult Store Now Officially Open in West Shreveport
Despite a petition against it and even protests by residents, Hustler Hollywood has now opened in west Shreveport. Hustler Hollywood is known for selling sexually oriented products and can be seen clearly from I-20, the main thoroughfare in Shreveport, in between the exits for Pines Road and I-220/3132. Located at 6109 Financial Plaza, the new store is located where an IHOP used to sit and is also visible to students at nearby Huntington High School.
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?
Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, November 29. Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear. Wednesday, November 30. Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting,...
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after package is stolen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a horrible feeling when your home is targeted by thieves, especially when you catch it on camera. Porch pirates strike homes all year, but the theft increases during the holidays. Andrea Frank says one of her packages were stolen while she was away at...
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
