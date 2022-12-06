Read full article on original website
3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts
To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
Be Careful What You Do Because Your Neighbors' Doorbell Cameras Will Catch It and They'll Post It to TikTok
There you are, minding your own business, probably watching a Hallmark holiday movie, when your doorbell camera sends you a notification. Thinking it's probably that order of Q-Tips and laundry detergent from Amazon, you check your phone to make sure. Sadly, it wasn't even for you but for your neighbor across the hall.
Benzinga
Facebook Dating Gets Age Verification To Prevent Minors From Accessing 'Experiences Meant For Adults'
Meta Platforms Inc. META is adding age verification tools to Facebook Dating to ensure that only adults can use the service. What Happened: On Monday, Meta announced the expansion of the age verification test to Facebook Dating in the U.S. The platform requires users to be 18 or above to sign up for and access Facebook Dating services.
TechRadar
Facebook Dating will use your face to verify you're old enough to date
Meta is testing a new age verification system on its Facebook Dating platform to determine if you're over the age of 18 – but if only you live in the United States. Age verification on Facebook Dating (opens in new tab) appears to take cues from both Tinder’s and Bumble’s own systems. Meta will give users two different ways to verify their age: either through a video selfie or by uploading a picture of their ID, which is very similar to how Facebook confirms account identities (opens in new tab).
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
Amazon issues vital advice for all Ring owners – check two settings right now
AMAZON is offering some seriously handy tips to Ring doorbell owners. The company is recommending two different privacy features that you should absolutely take a look at. They're aimed at boosting privacy in your neighbourhood. And they could help you avoid falling foul of the law. "Privacy is foundational to...
knowtechie.com
How to preview voice messages on WhatsApp
WhatsApp is one of the most popular social networks and messaging platforms, with billions of active users. While chatting with emojis is great, hearing the other person’s voice is sometimes nicer. But voice calls can be misunderstood or disrupted by a poor connection. And if you don’t want to...
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps
In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
Android Authority
Does Tiktok notify when you screenshot or screen record?
Rest assured, you can screenshot and screen record content with privacy. While browsing through TikTok videos, you might decide to screenshot or record one. But does TikTok notify someone when you screenshot or record their video? Here’s what you need to know about recording content on this popular video-sharing app.
Gizmodo
Everyone Will Be Able to Encrypt Their iCloud Backups Soon
Apple is making new efforts to increase user security. While the company has previously touted its overall privacy prowess, the new features are specifically meant to to safeguard iCloud accounts and iMessage. Apple unveiled three major security features in an announcement published Wednesday. The first, iMessage Contact Key Verification, allows...
yankodesign.com
This futuristic-looking phone controller puts a literal spin on shooting videos
Many of us today use our smartphones not only to take pictures but also to record videos. Some even use their mobile devices to play games that require them to point their phones’ cameras at certain things or people. In fact, some think that this kind of augmented reality or AR experience could become more commonplace in the future. Holding our phones in our hands for these seems like the most natural way to use them, but they might not be the most efficient nor the safest. Monopods, a.k.a. the notorious selfie sticks, at one point became so popular exactly because of that, while phone gimbals also started popping to give budding filmmakers a hand. AR gamers, however, don’t neatly fit these groups, so this concept of a gun-shaped phone controller tries to envision what their future could look like, presuming this type of gaming actually takes off.
makeuseof.com
How to Do a Privacy Check for Your Teen's Facebook Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Have you been wondering if your teen is safe using Facebook? If they're a regular user of social media, there is a chance that they're exposed to all kinds of threats. From spammers, to fraud, to receiving friends' requests from people they don't know, it's important to make sure your teen is safe online.
techaiapp.com
An AI app that can spot deepfake videos of famous people
A pair of researchers, one with Gymnasium of Johannes Kepler, the other with the University of California, Berkley, has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) application capable of determining whether a video clip of a famous person is genuine or a deepfake. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National...
petapixel.com
Photographer’s Stunning Images of US Buildings Are Captured on a Drone
A photographer uses a drone to capture these unique images of beautiful highrise buildings across the United States. Chris Hytha tells PetaPixel that he initially thought he would be shooting his Highrises project on a DSLR from adjacent rooftops but instead settled on using a DJI Air 2S drone. However,...
Engadget
Facebook Dating finally adds age verification
Meta will ask users to provide a proof of ID or a video selfie to confirm their age. Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w. Three years after bringing , Meta is finally adding a way for users to verify their age. As it did when it began on Instagram this past summer, Meta is once again turning to a company called Yoti for help. If Facebook’s automated systems suspect a minor is trying to use Facebook Dating, the website will prompt that individual to provide more information. Users can prove they’re old enough to use the service either by submitting a copy of a photo ID card or a video selfie. In the latter case, Meta will share a video still with Yoti “and nothing else.” Yoti’s machine learning algorithm estimates your age based on your facial features. Once the company shares its estimate with Meta, Yoti will delete the image.
Apple sued by stalking victims over alleged AirTag tracking
Hundreds of stalking incidents have involved AirTags since their debut last year. Jonas Elia on UnsplashThe lawsuit argues that Apple has enabled abuse, stalking, and physical violence against victims.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Amazon is introducing a new TikTok-like feature that allows users to 'shop as you scroll' from a social feed of videos and photos
Amazon joins companies like Meta and Google seeking to emulate the success of TikTok's wildly popular and lucrative video-sharing format.
