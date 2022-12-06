Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Gov. Ivey awards grants to make Alabama’s highways safer
Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded four grants totaling about $1.73 million to help keep Alabama highways safe and ensure that motorists...
alreporter.com
Analysis | Alabama Legislature considered most conservative in U.S.
A view of the Alabama Statehouse on South Union Street in Montgomery, Alabama. (STOCK PHOTO) A recent analysis of the votes of state lawmakers across the United States found that the Alabama Legislature has the highest percentage of votes cast for conservative positions in the country. The study, released by...
Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding
Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
alreporter.com
GOP Speaker nominee Ledbetter announces second round of committee chairs
State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, the expected next Speaker of the Alabama House, announced on Wednesday his second round of expected appointments should he go on to be elected by the full House.
A plant’s emissions, conservative votes, ballot doodling: Down in Alabama
The most prolific emitter of greenhouse gases in the U.S. is an Alabama power plant. Alabama’s 2021 legislature was the most conservative in the nation. Could some voters have tried to deface a Democratic logo but inadvertently voted straight-ticket Democrat?. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
How much does childcare cost in each Alabama county?
From clothes and toys to cribs and car seats - not to mention hospital bills - having a baby is expensive. Really expensive. And one of the biggest expenses Alabama parents will face is childcare. That’s especially true in Shelby County - an affluent county south of Birmingham - where...
wbrc.com
Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama. Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate. 38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to...
Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
Judge dismisses groping case against former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a criminal charge against a former Alabama legislator accused of groping a restaurant hostess after the woman requested the case be dropped. Circuit Judge J.R Gaines entered the order dismissing a sexual abuse charge against Perry Hooper Jr. at the request of prosecutors. Prosecutor wrote in […]
WAFF
Law enforcement agencies statewide are bracing for new law changes
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 1 there will be new laws going into effect in Alabama and authorities believe it could be hectic for law enforcement statewide. “We’re really too early in the process to know day-to-day how it’s going to be different, how it’s going to shake out, and how the courts are going to interpret these statutes,” Alabama General Counsel Jeff Bradley said.
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
WAAY-TV
Change in permitless carry law means major cut to funding for Morgan County Sheriff's Office
In less than a month, Alabama's new permitless carry law will go into effect. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the new law will impact them in a major way. Alabama will become the 22nd state to allow its residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. Puckett said the...
Alabama sheriff’s election challenged: Did voters go straight-ticket or deface Democratic logo?
A Republican candidate for sheriff in south Alabama filed a lawsuit this week challenging the two-vote victory declared for the incumbent, a Democrat. And the issue seems to come down to just a few ballots and how to interpret a few pen marks — whether they were straight ticket votes or just scribbles or defacement of the Alabama Democratic party logo.
Alabama COVID hospitalizations on the rise again after Thanksgiving
Alabama topped 300 COVID hospitalizations this week for the first time in months, as the coronavirus and influenza have combined to create a surge of respiratory viral infection in the state. Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since Oct. 1, and there are more than twice as many...
alreporter.com
Farmers Federation honors longtime leader Wysner for service to agriculture
Randolph County farmer Dean Wysner, right, received the Alabama Farmers Federation Service To Agriculture Award Dec. 5 during the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Wysner is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Alabama Farmers Federation. Dean Wysner spent two decades crisscrossing the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Central Area, breaking...
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
newsradioklbj.com
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
‘Knocked close to 100,000 doors’: Alabama political parties campaign in Georgia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both Alabama Republicans and Democrats say the Georgia Senate runoff election will have impacts far outside the state’s border. Alabama Democrats went to Columbus earlier this week to help get out the vote. “The race that’s going on in Georgia right now is important to the entire country,” Alabama Democratic Party […]
Ex-Alabama prison guards charged with ethics, bribery crimes
Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
