alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey awards grants to make Alabama’s highways safer

Governor Kay Ivey gave remarks at the Economic Development Conference, Governor’s Luncheon at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel, Tuesday February 1, 2022 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded four grants totaling about $1.73 million to help keep Alabama highways safe and ensure that motorists...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Analysis | Alabama Legislature considered most conservative in U.S.

A view of the Alabama Statehouse on South Union Street in Montgomery, Alabama. (STOCK PHOTO) A recent analysis of the votes of state lawmakers across the United States found that the Alabama Legislature has the highest percentage of votes cast for conservative positions in the country. The study, released by...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding

Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

GOP Speaker nominee Ledbetter announces second round of committee chairs

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, the expected next Speaker of the Alabama House, announced on Wednesday his second round of expected appointments should he go on to be elected by the full House.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How much does childcare cost in each Alabama county?

From clothes and toys to cribs and car seats - not to mention hospital bills - having a baby is expensive. Really expensive. And one of the biggest expenses Alabama parents will face is childcare. That’s especially true in Shelby County - an affluent county south of Birmingham - where...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama. Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate. 38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to...
VERBENA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Flags to be at Half-Staff Until Sunset per Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Tuesday, December 6th for the flags being lowered to half staff. The release stated:. “In accordance with the President’s presidential proclamation, I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to honor and remember our military members who heroically fought at Pearl Harbor.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Judge dismisses groping case against former Alabama lawmaker Perry Hooper

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a criminal charge against a former Alabama legislator accused of groping a restaurant hostess after the woman requested the case be dropped. Circuit Judge J.R Gaines entered the order dismissing a sexual abuse charge against Perry Hooper Jr. at the request of prosecutors. Prosecutor wrote in […]
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Law enforcement agencies statewide are bracing for new law changes

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 1 there will be new laws going into effect in Alabama and authorities believe it could be hectic for law enforcement statewide. “We’re really too early in the process to know day-to-day how it’s going to be different, how it’s going to shake out, and how the courts are going to interpret these statutes,” Alabama General Counsel Jeff Bradley said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Farmers Federation honors longtime leader Wysner for service to agriculture

Randolph County farmer Dean Wysner, right, received the Alabama Farmers Federation Service To Agriculture Award Dec. 5 during the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Wysner is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Alabama Farmers Federation. Dean Wysner spent two decades crisscrossing the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Central Area, breaking...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
newsradioklbj.com

UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities

The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama prison guards charged with ethics, bribery crimes

Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
ALABAMA STATE

