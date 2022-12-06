Read full article on original website
BRIEF-mCloud Commences Closing Of The First Tranche Of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Common Share Offering
* MCLOUD COMMENCES CLOSING OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NON-BROKERED COMMON SHARE OFFERING. * MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CO ALSO ANNOUNCED TODAY IT INTENDS TO INCREASE SIZE OF OFFERING FROM US$18.0 MILLION TO UP TO US$20.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
BRIEF-Di Corporation Wins Order Worth 2.1 Billion Won
* DI CORPORATION: WINS ORDER WORTH 2.1 BILLION WON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023
* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Parkland Sees 2023 Capital Expenditures Of $500 Million To $550 Million
* SEES 2023 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION. * SEES 2023 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE1 OF $1.7 BILLION TO $1.8 BILLION. * EXPECTS $2 BILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA WITHOUT FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
What is weighing on Pinnacle’s (ASX:PNI) shares today?
Pinnacle said that its performance fee for H1FY23 is expected to be lower than AU$1 million. Followed by this update, Pinnacle’s shares were down by 4.337% on ASX at 1:36 PM AEDT today. Diversified financial company Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) announced today (9 December 2022) that it...
BRIEF-Coinbase Says Connection Issue Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App Has Been Resolved
* COINBASE- CONNECTION ISSUE ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP HAS BEEN RESOLVED Source text:https://bit.ly/3BltX6k Further company coverage:.
Kalkine : Why Blackstone's credit fund reached withdrawal limit?
Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year.
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-Osisko Announces Binding Term Sheet With Miyuukaa To Transport Hydroelectric Power To Windfall Project
* OSISKO ANNOUNCES BINDING TERM SHEET WITH MIYUUKAA TO TRANSPORT HYDROELECTRIC POWER TO WINDFALL PROJECT. * OSISKO MINING INC - AS AN END USER, OSISKO WILL PAY SERVICE FEES TO MIYUUKAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
HashiCorp Inc reports results for the quarter ended in October - Earnings Summary
* HashiCorp Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter ended in October. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue was $125.34 million; analysts expected $111.09 million. * HashiCorp Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 38 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.3% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * HashiCorp Inc shares had fallen by 20.9% this quarter and lost 72.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $71.96 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for HashiCorp Inc is $42.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Oct. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.13 Beat Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat.
Why did Downer (ASX:DOW) shares plummet on ASX today?
Today Downer announced its updated NPAT guidance for FY23, as it has recognised some irregularities in its past accounting activities. As a result, Downer’s share price dropped below 21% on ASX as of 1:12 PM AEDT today. Today, the commercial service provider Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) revealed the updated...
Why did Core Lithium's shares close in red today?
Shares of Core last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which closed 1.92% higher at 18,410.10 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) closed in the red today (9 December). The materials company's shares last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today.
Why Renascor Resources’ (ASX:RNU) shares fell nearly 9% today
On Wednesday, Renascor’s shares were placed on a trading halt. The company raised nearly AU$70 million from institutional investors at a 14% discount of 27.5 cents per share. Shares of Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU) were trading in the red on Thursday morning, a day after being placed on a trading...
Turquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
(Reuters) - Shareholders of Canada's Turquoise Hill on Friday voted in favour of Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion bid to take it private and gain direct control over a giant Mongolian copper mine. (Reporting by Clara Denina and Mrinalika Roy; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shounak Dasgupta)
BRIEF-ImmunoGen To Collaborate With Gilead To Evaluate Pivekimab With Magrolimab
* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH GILEAD TO EVALUATE PIVEKIMAB SUNIRINE IN COMBINATION WITH MAGROLIMAB IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA. * IMMUNOGEN INC- EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 2023, COLLABORATION WILL BE A NEW COHORT IN IMMUNOGEN'S 802 STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 2-Elon Musk briefly loses title as world's richest person to LVMH's Arnault - Forbes
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Twitter owner and Tesla boss Elon Musk briefly lost his title as the world's richest person on Wednesday, according to Forbes, following a steep drop in the value of his stake in the electric-car maker and a $44 billion bet on the social media firm. Bernard
UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers
Link Administration ceases talks with Dye & Durham to sell corporate markets unit
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it has stopped discussions with Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd to sell Link's corporate markets and banking and credit management businesses. (Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BRIEF-Mediawan Enters Agreement To Acquire a Significant Stake In Plan B, A Production Company Led By Actor Brad Pitt
* MEDIAWAN AND PLAN B ENTERTAINMENT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE GLOBAL PRODUCTION PLATFORM. * MEDIAWAN - AGREEMENT FOR CO TO ACQUIRE A SIGNIFICANT STAKE IN PLAN B, A PRODUCTION COMPANY LED BY ACTOR BRAD PITT. * MEDIAWAN- KKR, ATWATER CAPITAL, BPIFRANCE, MACSF, AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, ALL PARTICIPATE IN FINANCING OF
