* HashiCorp Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 13 cents​​ per share for the quarter ended in October. The mean expectation of fifteen analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue was $125.34 million​; analysts expected $111.09 million. * HashiCorp Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 38 cents​. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.3% in the last three months.​ * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * HashiCorp Inc shares had fallen by 20.9% this quarter and lost 72.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $71.96 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for HashiCorp Inc is $42.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 8 at 01:01 a.m. ​All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Oct. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.13 Beat Jul. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.17 Beat Apr. 30 2022 -0.29 -0.17 Beat Jan. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.24 Beat.

2 DAYS AGO