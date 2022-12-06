Read full article on original website
Trump’s DeSantis-induced meltdown the act of a jealous, deluded narcissist. This is your leader, GOP? | Editorial
Donald Trump’s meltdown on Thursday proved, once again, he’s got no interest in supporting the party that, at every turn, has allowed itself to be co-opted by his lies and temper tantrums. What more proof do GOP leaders who have chosen the easy route of sycophancy — we’re...
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Most Expensive Midterm Loser Spent $68 Million Trying to Oust a Republican
Democratic Representative Val Demings became the congressional candidate who spent the most but still lost in her failed campaign to oust Republican Marco Rubio from his U.S. Senate seat in Florida last week. Demings, who currently represents Florida's 10th congressional district, was defeated by Rubio in the midterm elections on...
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Ex-Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Blasts GOP Senators In 'Adapt Or Die' Era For Republicans
Conway accused the senators of abandoning Herschel Walker before his defeat.
7 Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
All eyes are turning to a number of Republicans to see which rising stars and notable voices might decide to take on former President Trump in 2024.
Majority of voters say Trump and MAGA Republicans are biggest losers of midterm elections: Poll
A majority of voters have named former President Donald Trump the biggest loser of the 2022 midterm cycle, raising questions about his electoral strength as he launches a third White House bid. About 20% of voters say Trump was the “clear loser” in the midterm elections, with another 14% saying...
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
The GOP can’t dump Trump — but Republican voters can
Donald Trump is in his weakest political state since 2015 or early 2016. During his presidency, when he was at the center of countless intense controversies, he didn’t blink once. He never showed fear or desperation. Both are clearly at work now in his gratuitous attacks on Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin, neither of whom has done anything to him, besides presenting a viable alternative to his continued dominance of the GOP.
Right-Wing Pundit Ann Coulter Tells Trump to Shut Up Forever After Midterm
On Friday, Ann Coulter, the noted conservative pundit and longtime Donald Trump loyalist, had harsh words for the former president in the wake of the midterm election results. With many predicting blowout wins for the Republican Party this election cycle, the midterms have been surprisingly and historically positive for Democrats. No so-called "red wave" materialized in most parts of the country, with Democrats tipped to retain and potentially grow their Senate majority, with only Nevada and Georgia still up in the air. Democrats also have a small path to retaining the House, with Republicans anticipating a troublesomely thin majority should they retake the lower chamber.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Trump mocks another potential GOP 2024 opponent, saying Virginia Gov. Youngkin's name 'sounds Chinese'
Former President Donald Trump is adding to the list of other Republicans he is singling out for ridicule in the leadup to his expected presidential campaign announcement Tuesday, dropping popular Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin into his crosshairs. Trump wrote in a TruthSocial post on Friday that the Old Dominion governor’s...
Hawley, Cruz, Rubio emerge as champions of GOP populism amid Trump’s decline
Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) are emerging as the new champions of conservative populism at a time when many Republicans think former President Trump’s grip on the party is slipping. All three GOP senators voted with almost the entire Senate Democratic caucus to give seven days of paid […]
Republicans must say no to Trump
Republicans were supposed to crush Democrats across the country in last Tuesday's elections. The way former President Donald Trump told it, his endorsed candidates would lead the way. They were his supporting cast, the warm-up act to his triumphant announcement that he was again running for the presidency and was the clear leader of a resurgent GOP.
Former WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki said Donald Trump is a 'loser' who cost seats for Republicans in the midterms
Jen Psaki said former President Donald Trump is a "loser" after Tuesday's disappointing GOP results. Several candidates that Trump endorsed lost their races in the midterms, drawing GOP criticisms. Some have suggested that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be the path forward for the Republican party. Former White House Press...
Trump fading in GOP stronghold, would lose to Cheney
Maybe Rep. Liz Cheney ought to take calls to run for president seriously. In Utah, won by former President Donald Trump in the last two elections, the Wyoming Republican is leading Trump in early 2024 primary consideration. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is first at 24.2%, followed by Cheney at 16.4%...
Trump confronts changed GOP ahead of anticipated presidential announcement
Donald Trump has traded a Manhattan skyscraper for a Florida resort, golden escalators for palm trees, and an overlooked midday roll-out for a closely watched prime-time spectacle. A lot has changed for Trump since he last launched a presidential bid from outside the White House in 2015 — and not...
Democrats Are Ready for GOP to Make Hunter Biden the New Benghazi
It’s not Hunter Biden’s scalp they want. Rather, the House GOP caucus is poised to launch a two-year crusade to tarnish President Joe Biden’s character—and lower his poll numbers—just like they did with Hillary Clinton and the Benghazi hearings prior to her 2016 candidacy.But things are different this time around—Democrats aren’t going to assume that voters can see through the partisan bluster, and are mounting a war room operation outside the White House. The Congressional Integrity Project (a pointed moniker, to be sure) will try to fend off the Republican barrage, and go on the offensive in the information war.The...
The 'only person' Biden could beat is Trump: Karl Rove doubts POTUS will be the Democrat nominee in 2024
The veteran Republican strategist believes the Democrats need a "traditional, sensible" Democrat as their nominee in 2024 in order to combat a Republican run next cycle.
