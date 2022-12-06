ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rogue Valley teen sentenced after shooting homeless man in head

Dec. 8—Levi Cole Murray was sentenced Wednesday to more than 16 years in a juvenile and then adult prison after shooting a man in the head when he was 17 years old. Murray, now 19, will remain in the custody of Oregon Youth Authority, which handles juveniles convicted of crimes, until he's 25 years old. He'll then be transferred to an Oregon Department of Corrections prison, according to court records and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.
MEDFORD, OR
Chop shops busted in St. Joe and Cass counties by MSP

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police raided two locations in St. Joseph County and another in Cass County this week, recovering over $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers. Investigators obtained search warrants after several months of investigation. Two properties were searched Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the 51000 block...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Sharon woman pleads in Farrell fatal motorcycle crash

Dec. 8—FARRELL — A Sharon woman pleaded no contest to charges stemming from a November 2021 accident in Farrell that killed a Masury motorcyclist. Chantel Melissa Georgalas, 26, of 298 Mesabi St., pleaded no contest to charges of homicide by vehicle, having an accident involving death or injury while not licensed, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and driving without a license.
FARRELL, PA
Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash on Belt Highway

Dec. 7—An elderly woman was sent to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening. The St. Joseph Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of North Belt Highway and Faraon Street when a man driving a Ford Fusion failed to yield and collided with a woman driving a Ford Flex.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

