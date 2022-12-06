ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

KISS 104.1

Do You Have the Most Common Birthday in New York?

In New York, Christmas is the least popular day for babies to be born followed by New Year's Day and July Fourth, but what day is the most popular for babies to be born?. I come from a huge family and in my family, we don't do anything average - especially when it comes to birthdays.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

This New York billionaire is giving away millions

Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Meet the Orthodox Jewish woman trying to unseat Inna Vernikov in NYC

New York City Council candidate Amber Adler is no stranger to finding ways to connect with others amid public pressure to go away. As an Orthodox Jewish woman running for the southern Brooklyn District 48 seat, Adler weathered a barrage of messages attempting to discredit her campaign as she ran in 2021. When a group of men protested outside her home, she took her two sons to a local mall for the day. When local news refused to publish her photo for religious reasons – a fairly common trend in Orthodox neighborhoods to not share photos of women and girls in the press – she had someone drive a billboard around the community featuring an image of herself and her children instead. Now, with Adler running to represent the largely Orthodox Jewish community a second time in 2023, she’s also once again finding non-traditional ways to get her name and work into the world – this time with a role in the Netflix reality series “My Unorthodox Life.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Cash Only’s Cannabis XXXmas Market | New York City Event

The event is going down on Saturday, December 17th at a private location in the LES. If you RSVP here, the address will be shared over email as we get closer to the event date. The market will feature 30+ vendors, including folks selling clothes, jewelry, zines, food, and cannabis. All the cultural food groups, not just weed brands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard

As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

New York City declared the most expensive city in the world

As New Yorkers, we've always known that living in New York City was expensive compared to other cities worldwide. Many often believed it to be the most expensive in the world. Still, it wasn't until a report released in recent days by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that declared New York City to, in fact, be the most expensive city on the planet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)

Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
PIX11

Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons.  The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

SantaCon NYC 2022 to unleash drunk Kris Kringles this weekend

You better watch out, you better not drive, we’re telling you why: SantaCon is coming to town. It’s that time of year when thousands of drunk Santas take on Manhattan’s bars in an epic, joyous — and sometimes literal — crawl. A $15 ticket gains Kris Kringle impersonators access to 64 bars on Saturday. The festivities are set to kick off at 10 a.m. at Broadway and 40th Street. Costumes are required to partake in the event, whether that be a classic Santa suit, an elf get-up, or anything that projects Christmas. “So don your gay apparel, bake all your cookies,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
