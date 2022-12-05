Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange
* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL."
BRIEF-Nova Eye Medical Says Does Not Expect To Receive Marketing Clearance Prior To Dec
* WITH RECEIPT OF FEEDBACK FROM FDA, IT DOES NOT EXPECT TO RECEIVE MARKETING CLEARANCE PRIOR TO DEC
BRIEF-Gobimin Inc. Announces Proposed Privatization
* GOBIMIN INC - INTENDS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR A PROPOSAL TO TAKE COMPANY PRIVATE. * GOBIMIN INC - ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BELMONT HOLDINGS GROUP LIMITED TO PRIVATIZE BY WAY OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION AND PURCHASE. * GOBIMIN INC - POST CLOSE, BELMONT IS EXPECTED TO BE SOLE...
BRIEF-Sunshine Biopharma Inc- On December 6, 2022, Co Received Notice Of Delisting Or Failure To Satisfy A Continued Listing Rule Or Standard - Filing
* SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC- ON DECEMBER 6, 2022, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE OR STANDARD
BRIEF-Rio Tinto Acquisition Of Turquoise Hill Receives Shareholder Support
* RIO TINTO ACQUISITION OF TURQUOISE HILL RECEIVES SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT
BRIEF-Cogent Biosciences Announces Positive Updated Clinical Data From Ongoing Phase 2 Apex Trial
* COGENT BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES POSITIVE UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING PHASE 2 APEX TRIAL EVALUATING BEZUCLASTINIB IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS (ADVSM) * 89% ORR IN TKI-THERAPY NAÏVE PATIENTS; 73% ORR IN ALL EVALUABLE PATIENTS WITH 27-WEEK MEDIAN FOLLOW-UP * RAPID AND DEEP RESPONSES SEEN INCLUDING FIRST CONFIRMED...
BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa
* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA
BRIEF-Allovir Announces Positive Final Results In Phase 2 Posoleucel Multi-Virus Prevention Study In Oral Presentation
* ALLOVIR ANNOUNCES POSITIVE FINAL RESULTS IN PHASE 2 POSOLEUCEL MULTI-VIRUS PREVENTION STUDY IN ORAL PRESENTATION AT THE 64TH ASH ANNUAL MEETING AND EXPOSITION. * 88% PATIENTS REMAINED FREE OF CLINICALLY SIGNIFICANT INFECTIONS THROUGH WEEK 14 PRIMARY ENDPOINT. * 12% PATIENTS HAD SIGNIFICANT INFECTIONS DESPITE 85% PATIENTS REACTIVATING 1 OR...
BRIEF-ImmunoGen To Collaborate With Gilead To Evaluate Pivekimab With Magrolimab
* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH GILEAD TO EVALUATE PIVEKIMAB SUNIRINE IN COMBINATION WITH MAGROLIMAB IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA. * IMMUNOGEN INC- EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 2023, COLLABORATION WILL BE A NEW COHORT IN IMMUNOGEN'S 802 STUDY
BRIEF-Mineral Hill Industries Says Scope Of Financing Remain Same With Co Raising $150,000
* MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD - CONDITIONS, SCOPE OF FINANCING REMAIN SAME WITH CO RAISING $150,000 COMPRISED OF 600,000 COMMON SHARES AT $0.25 PER SHARE
BRIEF-Sana Biotechnology Highlights Hypoimmune Allogeneic Car T Cell Programs And In Vivo Technology Platform
* SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS HYPOIMMUNE ALLOGENEIC CAR T CELL PROGRAMS AND IN VIVO TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM WITH SIX PRESENTATIONS AT 2022 ASH ANNUAL MEETING. * SANA BIOTECH - TRANSPLANTED HYPOIMMUNE-MODIFIED ALLOGENEIC CD19-TARGETED CAR T CELLS CONTROL TUMOR CELLS IN IMMUNOCOMPETENT ALLOGENEIC HUMANIZED MICE. * SANA BIOTECH - HIP-MODIFIED ALLOGENEIC BCMA-TARGETED CAR...
BRIEF-Air Products And Chemicals Says CEO Seifi Ghasemi's 2022 Compensation Was $18.5 Mln
* AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO SEIFI GHASEMI'S 2022 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $18.5 MILLION VERSUS $13.8 MILLION IN 2021 - SEC FILING. * AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC SAYS CEO PAY RATIO FOR FISCAL 2022 WAS 276 TO 1
BRIEF-Fate Therapeutics Highlights Ipsc-Derived, Off-The-Shelf Car Nk Cell Programs For Multiple Myeloma
* FATE THERAPEUTICS HIGHLIGHTS IPSC-DERIVED, OFF-THE-SHELF CAR NK CELL PROGRAMS FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA AT 2022 ASH ANNUAL MEETING. * FATE THERAPEUTICS - INTERIM PHASE 1 DATA OF FT576 BCMA-TARGETED PRODUCT CANDIDATE SHOW CLINICAL ACTIVITY IN INITIAL SINGLE-DOSE ESCALATION COHORTS. * FATE THERAPEUTICS INC - CANDIDATE SHOWS CLINICAL ACTIVITY IN INITIAL...
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
Asian markets extend Wall St losses; China COVID cases rise
Shares have fallen in Asia after last week's decline on Wall Street
BRIEF-Incyte’s Novel Mutant CALR Antibody Unveiled At ASH 2022 Plenary Scientific Session
* INCYTE'S NOVEL MUTANT CALR ANTIBODY UNVEILED AT ASH 2022 PLENARY SCIENTIFIC SESSION. * INCA033989 CLINICAL TRIALS TO BEGIN IN 2023
What is weighing on Pinnacle’s (ASX:PNI) shares today?
Pinnacle said that its performance fee for H1FY23 is expected to be lower than AU$1 million. Followed by this update, Pinnacle’s shares were down by 4.337% on ASX at 1:36 PM AEDT today. Diversified financial company Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) announced today (9 December 2022) that it...
BRIEF-Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2023 Dividend
* PFIZER INC- BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.41 PER SHARE
Boston Scientific to buy majority stake in Acotec Scientific
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Boston Scientific Corp will make a partial offer to buy a majority stake of up to 65% in Chinese medical technology company Acotec Scientific Holdings , the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday. Boston Scientific said it would pay HK$20 per share, representing a...
ADVISORY-Thai markets closed on Monday for holiday
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's financial markets will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, for a national holiday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.
