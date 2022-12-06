ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
The Associated Press

Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
The Independent

UK to cut finance red tape and axe EU rules in bid for growth

Jeremy Hunt is set to launch a major reform of the UK’s financial sector with plans to rip up red tape and replace reams of EU regulations.Dubbed the “Edinburgh reforms”, the changes will be announced by the Chancellor in the Scottish city on Friday as he heralded the “golden opportunity” Brexit provided to reshape the rules governing the financial sector.Mr Hunt will set out a package of more than 30 regulatory reforms, with plans to “review, repeal and replace” hundreds of pages of EU regulations ranging from disclosure for financial products to prudential rules governing banks.This country’s financial services sector...
France 24

EU agrees to bans imports of products that drive deforestation

The European Union reached an agreement Tuesday to ban the import of products including coffee, cocoa and soy in cases where they are deemed to contribute to deforestation. The draft law, which aims to ensure "deforestation-free supply chains" for the 27-nation EU, was hailed by environmental groups as "groundbreaking". It...
The Independent

UK exit from EU single market ‘laid foundation for protocol’ – German minister

The UK’s decision to leave the EU’s single market and custom union “laid the foundation for the Northern Ireland Protocol”, a German minister has said.Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was speaking during a short trip to Ireland, before a subsequent trip planned for London.Speaking at Iveagh House in Dublin with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, she said that she would be taking a message to London that a “good” solution should be negotiated on the protocol.Negotiations are continuing between the EU and UK to iron out the protocol which will ease trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, particularly in...
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
71K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy