Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
Von der Leyen warns of unfair advantage created by U.S.'s Inflation Reduction Act
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday expressed concern that the United State's Inflation Reduction Act could create an unfair economic playing field.
EU expects only partial fix from talks on U.S. green subsidy law
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The European Union should not expect talks with the United States to resolve all the problems it sees in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and is not ruling out any potential response, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China
China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.
China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia
“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts...
Saudi Arabia signs Huawei deal, deepening China ties on Xi visit
RIYADH, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.
Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese brands account for almost a third of Russia's car market, data shared with Reuters shows, as the sector more than any other shows China's growing importance to the economy following the exodus of Western companies.
Carscoops
President Biden Suggests Changes Coming To IRA, Could Make European EVs Eligible For Incentives
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) continues to be a thorn in the side of U.S. allies, and it was brought up during a meeting between President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. During a press conference yesterday, Macron said the two had an “excellent discussion on the IRA and …...
Gulf states, looking East, to reinforce economic ties with China as Xi visits Saudi
DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Trade and investment ties between China and Gulf Arab states are expected to feature prominently in President Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia this week as the region increasingly looks East to drive economic transformation at home for a post-oil era.
Ukraine war, tensions with China loom over big Bali summit
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A showdown between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin isn’t happening, but fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and growing tensions between China and the West will be at the fore when leaders of the world’s biggest economies gather in tropical Bali this week.
China Repeats Claim to Taiwan Strait as U.S. Ally Eyes Naval Presence
The U.S. and Canadian navies sailed warships through the waters in September.
UK to cut finance red tape and axe EU rules in bid for growth
Jeremy Hunt is set to launch a major reform of the UK’s financial sector with plans to rip up red tape and replace reams of EU regulations.Dubbed the “Edinburgh reforms”, the changes will be announced by the Chancellor in the Scottish city on Friday as he heralded the “golden opportunity” Brexit provided to reshape the rules governing the financial sector.Mr Hunt will set out a package of more than 30 regulatory reforms, with plans to “review, repeal and replace” hundreds of pages of EU regulations ranging from disclosure for financial products to prudential rules governing banks.This country’s financial services sector...
EU chief says bloc has to address 'distortions' created by Biden environmental policies
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Sunday that the EU must act in response to distortions created in the marketplace by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
France 24
EU agrees to bans imports of products that drive deforestation
The European Union reached an agreement Tuesday to ban the import of products including coffee, cocoa and soy in cases where they are deemed to contribute to deforestation. The draft law, which aims to ensure "deforestation-free supply chains" for the 27-nation EU, was hailed by environmental groups as "groundbreaking". It...
European defence spend topped 200 billion euros in 2021 for first time: EDA
BRUSSELS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European defence spending topped 200 billion euros for the first time in 2021, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said on Thursday, accounting for 1.5% of the 26 EDA member states' gross domestic product.
UK exit from EU single market ‘laid foundation for protocol’ – German minister
The UK’s decision to leave the EU’s single market and custom union “laid the foundation for the Northern Ireland Protocol”, a German minister has said.Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock was speaking during a short trip to Ireland, before a subsequent trip planned for London.Speaking at Iveagh House in Dublin with Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, she said that she would be taking a message to London that a “good” solution should be negotiated on the protocol.Negotiations are continuing between the EU and UK to iron out the protocol which will ease trade from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, particularly in...
