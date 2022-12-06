Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Ascentage Pharma Delivers Oral Presentations On Chinese Studies of Olverembatinib
* LIVE FROM ASH 2022 | ASCENTAGE PHARMA DELIVERS ORAL PRESENTATIONS ON CHINESE STUDIES OF OLVEREMBATINIB (HQP1351) AT THE ASH ANNUAL MEETING FOR THE FIFTH YEAR, WITH DATA FURTHER VALIDATING THE DRUG'S LONG-TERM EFFICACY AND SAFETY. * ASCENTAGE PHARMA GROUP INTERNATIONAL - IN CHINESE PIVOTAL PHASE II TRIALS, OLVEREMBATINIB SHOWED...
BRIEF-Amgen In Advanced Talks To Buy Horizon Therapeutics- WSJ
* AMGEN IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY HORIZON THERAPEUTICS- WSJ Source text: [https://on.wsj.com/3Y6JKPY]
BRIEF-Incyte’s Novel Mutant CALR Antibody Unveiled At ASH 2022 Plenary Scientific Session
* INCYTE'S NOVEL MUTANT CALR ANTIBODY UNVEILED AT ASH 2022 PLENARY SCIENTIFIC SESSION. * INCA033989 CLINICAL TRIALS TO BEGIN IN 2023
BRIEF-UCB Announces Positive Phase 3 Studies For Bimekizumab In Hidradenitis Suppurativa
* UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 3 STUDIES FOR BIMEKIZUMAB IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA
BRIEF-Adamas One Announces Commencement Of Trading On The Nasdaq Capital Markets Exchange
* ADAMAS ONE ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE. * ADAMAS ONE CORP - ANNOUNCES IT HAS COMMENCED TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS EXCHANGE UNDER SYMBOL "JEWL."
BRIEF-Pottery Barn Announces Global Collaboration With Deepika Padukone
* POTTERY BARN ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COLLABORATION WITH DEEPIKA PADUKONE
BRIEF-Batu Kawan Declared Final Single Tier Dividend Of 90 Sen Per Share Payable 02 Mar 2023
* DECLARED FINAL SINGLE TIER DIVIDEND OF 90 SEN PER SHARE PAYABLE 02 MAR 2023
BRIEF-Sunshine Biopharma Inc- On December 6, 2022, Co Received Notice Of Delisting Or Failure To Satisfy A Continued Listing Rule Or Standard - Filing
* SUNSHINE BIOPHARMA INC- ON DECEMBER 6, 2022, CO RECEIVED NOTICE OF DELISTING OR FAILURE TO SATISFY A CONTINUED LISTING RULE OR STANDARD
BRIEF-Delta Air Lines Says In Preparation For Industrial Action In BelgiumCo,Joint Venture Partner KLM Have Issued Travel Waiver For All Traveling To,From Brussels
* IN PREPARATION FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION IN BELGIUM, CO,JOINT VENTURE PARTNER KLM HAVE ISSUED TRAVEL WAIVER FOR ALL TRAVELING TO,FROM BRUSSELS Source text: https://bit.ly/3hi4q7a
BRIEF-ImmunoGen To Collaborate With Gilead To Evaluate Pivekimab With Magrolimab
* IMMUNOGEN ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION WITH GILEAD TO EVALUATE PIVEKIMAB SUNIRINE IN COMBINATION WITH MAGROLIMAB IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA. * IMMUNOGEN INC- EXPECTED TO INITIATE IN 2023, COLLABORATION WILL BE A NEW COHORT IN IMMUNOGEN'S 802 STUDY
UPDATE 1-Sanofi Says it does not intend to make an offer for horizon, leaving Amgen as sole bidder
(Updates with WSJ report on Amgen bid) Dec 11 (Reuters) - French health group Sanofi said on Sunday that it no longer intends to make an offer for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc, leaving Amgen Inc as the only remaining bidder. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Amgen...
BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Says Pivotal Odronextamab Phase 2 Data In Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Debut At ASH
* REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - PIVOTAL ODRONEXTAMAB (CD20XCD3) PHASE 2 DATA IN PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA DEBUT AT ASH. * REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS - 49% ORR IN HEAVILY PRE-TREATED PATIENTS WHO WERE NAÏVE TO PRIOR CAR-T, WITH 31% ACHIEVING A COMPLETE RESPONSE. * REGENERON-ODRONEXTAMAB IS CURRENTLY UNDER CLINICAL...
BRIEF-Janssen Provides First Data From Majestec-2 Trial Of Tecvayli In Combination With Darzalex Faspro And Lenalidomide In Relapsed Or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
* JANSSEN - FIRST DATA FROM MAJESTEC-2 TRIAL OF TECVAYLI IN COMBINATION WITH DARZALEX FASPRO AND LENALIDOMIDE IN RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA. * JANSSEN- INITIAL PHASE 1B STUDY RESULTS SHOW CLINICAL ACTIVITY WITH IMMUNE-BASED TRIPLET THERAPY REGIMEN. * JANSSEN- VERY GOOD PARTIAL RESPONSE OR BETTER WAS ACHIEVED BY 90.3%...
BRIEF-Roche Says Subcutaneous Crovalimab Given Every Four Weeks Achieves Disease Control In People With PNH
* ROCHE'S SUBCUTANEOUS CROVALIMAB GIVEN EVERY FOUR WEEKS ACHIEVES DISEASE CONTROL IN PEOPLE WITH PNH, A LIFE-THREATENING BLOOD CONDITION. * PHASE III COMMODORE 3 STUDY OF CROVALIMAB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINTS. * CROVALIMAB HAS RECEIVED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION AND IS UNDER PRIORITY REVIEW FOR APPROVAL IN CHINA. * DATA FROM...
UPDATE 1-UniCredit says ECB capital requirement could increase 'minimally'
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italy's UniCredit SpA said on Friday its capital requirements could increase slightly following a regular review by the European Central Bank (ECB) but would not impact its plans to provide returns for investors. Bloomberg had earlier reported that the ECB had indicated to UniCredit that it...
BRIEF-Coinbase Says Connection Issue Error Screen When Customers Attempt Crypto Sends On Coinbase Mobile App Has Been Resolved
* COINBASE- CONNECTION ISSUE ERROR SCREEN WHEN CUSTOMERS ATTEMPT CRYPTO SENDS ON COINBASE MOBILE APP HAS BEEN RESOLVED Source text:https://bit.ly/3BltX6k
UPDATE 1-Italy's Webuild to fund wages for Clough employees involved in Snowy 2.0 project
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild said it had provided funds for payment of wages to cash-strapped contractor Clough Group's employees, who are involved in the Snowy 2.0 project in Australia. "Webuild's funding will ensure that works will continue on this project and that all of the workers...
UPDATE 2-Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc is in advanced talks to buy biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, while rival bidder French health group Sanofi announced it had dropped its bid. A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday...
Why did Core Lithium's shares close in red today?
Shares of Core last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today. This underperforms ASX 200 Materials index which closed 1.92% higher at 18,410.10 points. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) closed in the red today (9 December). The materials company's shares last exchanged hands at AU$1.18 each, down 0.42% on ASX today.
Italian 12-month bill yield down at two-month at auction
MILAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The yield on Italy's 12-month BOT bill fell at an auction on Friday, touching the lowest level since mid-October.
