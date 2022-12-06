Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift tickets hit resale market for up to $35K for Tampa shows
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for Taylor Swift’s three shows on her “Eras” tour at Raymond James Stadium have hit the resale market after fans struggled to get presale tickets on Tuesday and Ticketmaster canceled the sale for the general public set for Friday. Delays with...
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for fraud after Eras tour fiasco
They’re not shaking this off. A group of 25 incensed Taylor Swift fans from across the country are suing Ticketmaster for fraud and intentional misrepresentation after last month’s Eras tour debacle, The Post can confirm. The 33-page lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles, attorney Jennifer Kinder told The Post. Ticketmaster canceled last month’s general public sale of Swift tour tickets after seeing “historically unprecedented” demand at its presale events. Swifties reported website outages and hours-long waits — only to log off empty-handed. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti vowed to investigate Ticketmaster after his office was flooded with messages from irate concert hopefuls. And the U.S. Senate...
LeAnn Rimes postpones performances due to ‘bleed’ on vocal cord, ‘violent cough’: ‘I am devastated’
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes announced she rescheduled a few tour dates due to being "sick with the flu," which caused a bleed on her vocal cord and a "violent cough," she revealed.
More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over tour ticket debacle
PITTSBURGH (CNN/CBS) -- Don't mess with Swifties.More than two dozen Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for "unlawful conduct" in the pop star's chaotic tour sale, claiming the ticketing giant violated antitrust laws, among others.The lawsuit, filed in a California court on Friday, alleges Ticketmaster and its parent company were anti-competitive, imposing higher prices on fans in the presale, sale and resale market. It claims Ticketmaster forces concertgoers to exclusively use its site and controlled all registration and access to Swift's "The Eras Tour."The Swifties are seeking a penalty of $2,500 for each violation, which could...
Swifties sue Ticketmaster for fraud, intentional misrepresentation
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster for fraud and intentional misrepresentation. This is after last month's concert ticket chaos. It led to the cancellation of the general public sale.According to Deadline, Swifties are accusing the company of intentional deception for letting resellers buy most of the concert tickets during the pre-sale for Swift's upcoming Eras Tour.This is so it could collect extra fees on resold tickets.The suit asks the court to fine the company $2,500 per violation.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert Talks Las Vegas Residency and Setting Her Arms on Fire
Miranda Lambert is having a blast headlining her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, so much so that she's coming back for round two. Tickets for the second installment of her "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino go on sale this week. In the meantime, Lambert is frolicking through Sin City with her husband, Brendan, and sharing her favorite moments of her Las Vegas shows.
Celebrity trainer Da Rulk talks cold plunge therapy
Da Rulk, a celebrity trainer and Plunge spokesperson, joined us live to discuss the benefits of cold plunging. Our very own Sam Rubin was a trooper and took the plunge; his reaction is one to watch. For more information on Plunge, visit thecoldplunge.com. You can also follow Da Rulk on...
Morgan Wallen Adds New Dates to 2023 One Night at a Time Tour
Apparently, 39 nights weren’t enough for the One Night at a Time Tour headlined by Morgan Wallen. The mulleted man from East Tennessee just announced that 14 additional shows have been added to the lineup. Country music stars Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest, and Bailey Zimmerman will also be along...
Shop stylish winter fashions at Revolve’s pop-up
Revolve is hosting a three-day “Winterland” L.A. pop-up, and it all kicks off Friday, Dec. 9. Pia Barconcini, a designer for Revolve-owned brand LPA, joined us live with details on the shopping event. For more information on the pop-up follow Revolve on Instagram. This segment aired on the...
SoCal toy drives: Where to donate and how to participate
Here's a list of 18 holiday toy drives by local organizations in Los Angeles and Orange counties this year.
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
