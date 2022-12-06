ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023

Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions

The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Business Insider

Many Americans with good credit are leveraging debt-consolidation loans to save money

The Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to highest-in-over-a-decade levels, in an effort to ward off the wallet-emptying effects of inflation. And there appears to be no end in sight, as pundits speculate that periodic rate increases will continue from the Fed well into 2023. For many consumers, the...
CNET

Capital One Savings Account Rates for November 2022

Capital One, the 10th biggest bank in the US with consolidated assets of more than $390 billion, and one of CNET's top five best big banks of 2022, offers a suite of financial products and services for both personal and commercial customers. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution offers savings accounts (specifically high-yielding certificates of deposit, or CDs), checking accounts, credit cards, automobile financing, and business and commercial banking.
LOUISIANA STATE
WBOC

Paid Segment By Suds & Company

Handmade lotions, body butters and other vegan body products. Sounds soothing, right? Katie gets on her soapbox over at suds and company in dover to sample their variety of skincare wares.
CNET

How to Make More Than the Minimum Payment on a Credit Card

The minimum payment on your credit card is the lowest amount you can pay to for each billing cycle. It's essential to pay at least that much each month -- if you can't, contact your issuer ASAP. Making your minimum payments will allow you to avoid late fees and penalties....
CNET

What's the Difference Between a Bank and a Credit Union?

Both banks and credit unions offer a variety of financial products and services. They are equally safe for your cash thanks to the Federal Deposits Insurance Corporation and the National Credit Union Administration, but differences crop up when it comes to fees, minimum balance requirements and interest rates. What is...
Money

Best National Banks of 2022-2023

Local banks can give you the personal touch and online banks can give you great interest rates — but when you need in-person service available nationwide, you need a national bank. National banks have thousands of locations and a full range of services, including loans, credit cards and investment accounts. They also have name recognition.
outsidetheboxmom.com

Saving For Retirement at 50

Whether you’re trying to save for retirement at age 50 or have already reached that stage, there are several things you can do to get on the right track. These tips will show you how to get a grip on your finances and make your money work for you in retirement.
fitnancials.com

Ally Bank Account Review: Checkings & Savings Accounts

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning I receive a commission for purchases made through these links, at no cost to you. Ally Bank is my personal bank account that I’ve been using for several years now. It stands out from any other bank I’ve ever had and offers so much more than in-person banks.
fullycrypto.com

Celsius Custody Customers Awarded $44 Million Repayment

Some Celsius customers are due to get a payout after a ruling this week. Celsius Custody or Withhold account holders are entitled to a payout of their coins, with restrictions. Celsius admits that coins in custody accounts belong to customers, but says that coins in interest-bearing accounts belong to the company.

