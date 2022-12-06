Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost?
Get behind the wheel of a top-of-the-line 2023 Ford F-150 full-size pickup truck. To see how much a fully loaded version costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Ford F-150 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Diesel Fuel Shortage Update as Supply Increases in Time for Holidays
"Refiners had been struggling to meet demand, but with maintenance now over, they're better able to produce enough diesel," an expert told Newsweek.
Industry-First V10 Outboard Boat Motors Make Up to 400 HP
Mercury MarineMercury's new V10 outboard offers more power than a V8 while being smaller than a V12.
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
Android Headlines
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
The best thermal imaging binoculars in 2022
The best thermal imaging binoculars let you spot wildlife and people in darkness or camouflaged using their heat signature
Only 1 Full-Size 2023 Pickup Truck Has an MSRP Below $35K
You had several options for $30k pickup trucks during the 2022 model year. But times are a-changing and now there's only one 2023 half-ton with an MSRP below $35k. The post Only 1 Full-Size 2023 Pickup Truck Has an MSRP Below $35K appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500
Check out this 2023 Ford F-150 vs. 2023 Ram 1500 head-to-head comparison and find out what each pickup truck has to offer. The post 2023 Ford F-150 Challenges the 2023 Ram 1500 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
labroots.com
Future of Hydrogen Fuel Gets a Catalyst
In a recent study published in Science, a team of researchers led by Rice University discusses a light-activated catalyst that successfully uses inexpensive raw materials to convert ammonia into clean-burning hydrogen. This study has the potential to create the markets and infrastructure for carbon-free liquid ammonia that won’t add to climate change.
The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend
Ford has a long history of diesel trucks. Find out why the 7.3-liter Power Stroke is a legendary engine. The post The Most Reliable Ford Diesel Truck According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Maint. and Repair Costs of 2007 Toyota Highlander at 120K Miles - Surprises Continue
We update our long-term test of the 2007 Toyota Highlander. This time we tally up the repair and maintenance costs at 120,000 miles. The cost will shock you. Torque News created a story in March of 2019 detailing the total costs for all repairs and maintenance work required to keep a 2007 Toyota Highlander Sport in top condition over 100,000 miles. The surprise was that the total came to a whopping $14,029. We thought it would be a good idea to keep our tally of the repair and maintenance costs rolling, and we’ve just hit 120,000 miles. There have been more unexpected high repair costs along with the expected maintenance costs.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
Ars Technica
Mixing diesel and hydrogen provides big cuts in emissions
A team of engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney has figured out a way to run a diesel engine on a mix of diesel and hydrogen, dramatically lowering its emissions. Why do we even need a diesel-hydrogen hybrid engine when there are already many great...
Mazda Teases Sleek Vision Study Model Coupe As 2030 Electric Future Nears
In the world of traditional internal combustion engines, Mazda has long been an innovator. The brand popularized the high-revving pistonless rotary engine design decades ago and used it to great success in the Mazda RX-7 and Mazda RX-8 sports cars. The brand is also responsible for the Miata, one of the most popular and well-loved sports cars of all time. However, in the new landscape of EVs, Mazda has been lagging behind. So far, the brand's only available EV, the MX-30, is limited to just California buyers and only has an estimated range of 100 miles, well behind most full EVs today. It doesn't help that Mazda's own website states that the MX-30 is completely sold out.
kitco.com
Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
Small Lakes Keep Growing Across The Planet, And It's a Serious Problem
A new study has revealed that small lakes on Earth have expanded considerably over the last four decades – a worrying development, considering the amount of greenhouse gases freshwater reservoirs emit. Between 1984 and 2019, global lake surfaces increased in size by more than 46,000 square kilometers (17,761 square miles), researchers say. That's slightly more than the area covered by Denmark. Carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and other gasses are constantly produced from lakes, because of the bacteria and fungi feeding at the bottom of the water, snacking on dead plants and animals that have drifted down to the lake floor. In total,...
Autoweek.com
2023 Toyota Prius Aims to Dominate Hybrid Market—More than Ever
The Toyota Prius is all-new for 2023, with a new chassis, drivetrain, and features across the hybrid family. Based on the TNGA-C platform, both the Prius and Prius Prime share a futuristic, aerodynamic design, backed up by a significant increase in electrified 2.0-liter four-cylinder power, up to 196 hp and 220 hp, respectively.
