Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian recalls ‘a special time, special place’ at Washington prior to reunion at the Alamo Bowl

Washington’s past and present sat side by side. UW’s Kalen DeBoer and Texas’ Steve Sarkisian participated in a joint press conference in San Antonio Thursday, three weeks prior to the coaches’ scheduled clash in the Alamo Bowl. Sarkisian, of course, went 34-29 in five seasons in Seattle — from 2009 to 2013 — including a 67-56 loss to Baylor (and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III) in the 2011 Alamo Bowl.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Analysis: Diving inside Washington’s transfer portal wish list

For Washington, there’s more than one way to recruit. The Huskies have 18 commits in their 2023 class, with early signing day approaching on Dec. 21. That haul includes four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz — who’s also considering an offer from Ohio State — as well as five offensive linemen and four defensive backs.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

I-90 opens with restrictions after collisions forced Thursday morning closure

Both directions of I-90 reopened just before 1 p.m. Thursday following an extended closure because of collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation. The highway over...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA

