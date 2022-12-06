ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

TSX closes below 20,000 mark as oil prices slide

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1RH2_0jZ6wqR000
  • Summary
  • Companies

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday to a two-week low as lower oil prices weighed on resource shares and investors braced for another interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended down 252.09 points, or 1.25%, at 19,990.17, its lowest closing level since Nov. 21.

"We are looking at a pretty broadbased decline," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "It says to me it is more related to general equity market weakness and perhaps some concern that the (Canadian) central bank is going to remain relatively hawkish."

Wall Street benchmarks also fell as uncertainty around the direction of Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession weighed on skittish investors.

Money markets are betting on a 25-basis-point increase when the BoC meets to set policy on Wednesday but a slim majority of economists in a Reuters poll expect a larger move.

All 10 of the TSX's major sectors lost ground, including a decline of 3.5% for the energy sector. That matched the decline for U.S. crude prices , which settled at $74.25 a barrel, as global demand concerns weighed.

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) were down 3.6% as the company forecast higher capital expenditure and production in 2023.

Heavily weighted financials fell 0.9%, while technology ended 2.1% lower.

Pot stocks Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) and Tilray Brands lost 16.4% and 12.7%, respectively, after rallying for five straight sessions on expectations of a positive update on a pivotal U.S. banking bill that could provide further legitimacy to the sector.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Reuters

Global shares ease as central bank rate hikes loom

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global stocks fell on Monday as investors braced for the last round of transatlantic interest rate hikes this year from a trio of central banks, hoping that a hitherto hefty pace of increases in borrowing costs will finally show signs of easing.
Reuters

Dollar rises as inflation pressures persist; FOMC meeting in focus

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday after data showed producer prices in the United States rose more than expected last month, pointing to persistent inflationary pressures and stoking fears the Federal Reserve would need to keep rates higher for longer.
Reuters

UK economy set to get worse before recovery - Hunt

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the country's economy was "likely to get worse before it gets better" after figures on Monday showed a bounce-back in growth in October but the weakest three-month performance since early 2021.
Reuters

UK economy rebounds from royal funeral hit, outlook remains bleak

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy rebounded in October a little more strongly than expected from September when output was affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, but a recession remained on the cards, official data showed on Monday.
Reuters

Reuters

662K+
Followers
367K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy