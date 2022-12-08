ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday...
12 Stocking Stuffers That Your Kids Will Go Crazy Over

Stocking stuffers usually aren’t high up on a parent’s priority list. When it comes to the holidays, you’re more concerned with planning the big dinner menu, decorating the house, and shopping for what is actually on your child’s wishlist. Stocking stuffers seem like a problem for future you. Unfortunately, you might need to put them higher on your to-do list this year. With shipping delays and labor shortages, you should order them now, so they arrive before Santa does. To help you out, we rounded up the best stocking stuffers for kids. Everything on our list below costs less than $30,...
45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
9 Holiday Gifts That Are Too Good Not to Snag for Yourself

There are two types of people in this world when it comes to holiday shopping: Those who methodically begin preparing their list in September and are finished checking it off before Thanksgiving and those who wait until the last minute to wander around the mall until closing time, peppermint mocha in hand. Unfortunately, I tend to fall in the latter category, but thankfully, I’m not alone—and there is hope for us serial procrastinators.
10 best gifts for campers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Camping is a great way to connect with the outdoors. Some people prefer car camping where they can still use amenities and electricity, while others prefer a more rustic, backcountry experience. Because camping has become so popular and accessible, there are tons of products out there that make camping life more comfortable and enjoyable. When buying gifts for the outdoors lover in your life, items like camping chairs, cooking appliances and sleep-related gear are great choices.
Avoiding 'Tipflation': When to tip, when to skip

MIAMI - You've probably heard of "shrinkflation" and "greedflation" before. Here is another one to add to your vocabulary: "tipflation." Tips, a staple of the service industry, are now extending far beyond. Shoppers say they're seeing more and more tip requests in more unusual places. "It's a relatively new phenomenon,"...
Shoppers Say These Under-$30 Festive Holiday Pajamas Are So ‘Luxurious’ They’ve Stopped Buying All Others

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s finally cozy season which means you have an excuse to stay in PJs all day (not that you even needed a reason). We believe you can never have too many pajama sets on hand, especially when they’re stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Bonus points if they are on trend for the upcoming holiday season. If you haven’t found a pair you don’t want to take off yet, you’re in luck: Amazon shoppers found the most luxurious and festive two-piece set that’s just under $30.
The 26 best gifts for cat lovers, according to pet experts

Sure, you wanna make sure you have the best gifts for your mom, dad and best friends, but there’s something even greater about finding the perfect gift for your cat. With help from vets and cat behaviorists, we found the best gifts for cats that will make them purr, meow and take a nice nap in your lap.
35 Foolproof Gift Ideas For People You Don't Know Well

From time to time, we've all had to buy gifts for people we don't know very well, but we've also been on the other side - receiving gifts from strangers, and more often than not, they end up collecting dust and being recycled next year. In this list, you'll find original gift ideas that they'll love and practical and useful.
