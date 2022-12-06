Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Historical marker designation given in honor of Lawrence County athlete
A historical marker will be placed to honor the life of Ellwood City native Hack Wilson.
Flames consume house in Poland; several departments respond
Multiple fire departments were called to the scene of a working fire in Poland early Saturday morning.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
wtae.com
1 dead, 3 injured in Lawrence County crash
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Taylor Township, Lawrence County. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of River Road and Sandbank Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including a minivan.
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand opening
A famous store chain is opening another new location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about giveaways and other details about the grand opening event. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, the famous convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz will open its newest Pennsylvania location in Ellwood City.
explore venango
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
beavercountyradio.com
Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission
(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
WFMJ.com
Van crashes into semi on I-80 in Hubbard after wrong way crash, driver in critical condition
A van and a semi collided head on early Saturday morning on I-80 Westbound in Hubbard between the Hubbard exit and the Pennsylvania line. The van was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it crashed into the semi. The westbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened. However, OSP...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County
Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night. Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who held George Floyd down will be sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A moment of history that shook the nation for months will continue to be played here in the Valley as former a Minneapolis Police Officer will sit in a prison located a half hour south of Youngstown as he is sentenced for his part in the death of George Floyd.
WSYX ABC6
Grieving family talks about loss of son following random shooting at gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving family is trying to come to grips with how their son lost his life in a gas station shootout he had nothing to do with. Columbus Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky, a Youngstown State University senior.
Warren man charged with rape
The victim said the suspect physically and sexually assaulted her.
Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel
It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown.
Trumbull, Mahoning counties remain at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Two Northeast Ohio counties remain at the CDC's "high" community level for COVID-19. Trumbull and Mahoning counties remained in the "orange" zone (where they have been for weeks) when the state's latest coronavirus figures were released Thursday. This means health experts still recommend face masks for residents in those areas while indoors and in public.
nextpittsburgh.com
Former coal-fired power plant in New Castle ranked among nation’s worst for leaking ash into groundwater
The Greater Pittsburgh area has worked aggressively to restore and improve areas affected by pollution caused by power plants and steel mills. However, remnants of the past continue to plague the region. A report published by the environmental law advocacy groups Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice in early November says...
WYTV.com
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merrissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
explore venango
Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 8
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 8 in Sandycreek Township last. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Thursday, December 8, the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, on State Route 8 (15th Street) in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.
Comments / 0