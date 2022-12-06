Read full article on original website
Related
I ate lab-grown meat. Here's what 'cultivated' chicken made in a bioreactor looks and tastes like.
Good Meat served "cultivated" chicken in a three-course meal at the UN climate summit. CEO Josh Tetrick is promoting the meat as a climate solution.
Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished
The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers. **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
An Israel-based company produces lab-grown, cultivated meat without cruelty
"We strongly believe that culture meat is an engine of change."
Popculture
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
AOL Corp
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef for possible hard, mirror-like material
Texas shoppers need to check their freezers. That's because Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef because it may be contaminated with foreign matter, specifically hard mirror-like material. The recall involves ground beef produced November 2 at the Tyson Foods facility in Amarillo, Texas, according to the...
Meet the Organic Spirits Distillers Revolutionizing the Industry to Make Better Booze
Over the past decade, appetites for organic products have ballooned past the point of trendiness—cementing the idea of “going organic” as a healthy, sustainable lifestyle. Proudly burnished labels can be on nearly anything these days, from produce and cosmetics to wine and even pet food. Nearly anything we put into, or onto, our bodies have […]
Frozen Stuffed Chicken Products & Microwave Ovens: A Recipe for Salmonella
THURSDAY, Dec. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- After repeat U.S. outbreaks of salmonella tied to frozen, breaded and stuffed chicken products, researchers are now pointing to microwave cooking as a key driver of illness. Because they’re breaded, the popular products — for example, chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese, chicken cordon bleu, or chicken Kiev — can look cooked. But under that breading the meat is raw, noted researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ...
Food recall news: LIDL Voluntarily Recalls 8.4 Oz Favorina Branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling) Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination
ARLINGTON, VA –Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall for the 8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling) due to potential Salmonella contamination.
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: Find healthier coffee habits
I didn't start drinking coffee until the end of my senior year of high school. Don't get me wrong, I was your typical coffee chain fanatic. I loved getting refreshers, chai tea, red bull infusions, etc. However, when I came to college, my true coffee addiction began. I hadn’t liked the taste of coffee whenever I tried my mother's drinks years earlier, but after a year in Nebraska, it grew on me.
Well+Good
Plant-Based Nostalgia Food Brands Will Feed Your Inner Child
It’s hard to miss the fact that everything that peaked in the early 2000s is hitting us baby, one more time. As the demand for products that feel nostalgic to Millennials gets bigger than the moat of maple syrup you used to drown your Eggo waffles in, plant-based versions of packaged foods that many people ate growing up are flooding the market; think grown-up, glowed-up, and vegan versions of boxed mac and cheese, chicken nuggets, colorful cereal, ramen, and more.
TechCrunch
Black Sheep Foods grabs $12.3M to craft tastier plant-based meats
The company is leaping over the traditional plant-based foods, like beef, chicken and pork, to focus on scaling production for its lamb-flavored product. The company’s patent-pending technology isolates flavor molecules that give animal meat its flavor, identifies the same molecules in plants and uses that to reconstruct the meat flavor, right down to mouthfeel and richness.
Thrillist
There's Now a Plant-Based Philadelphia Cream Cheese
The cream cheese brand that excites Gerry and Cookie Fleck is making a change. Philadelphia is launching plant-based cream cheese. It calls the release a "first from a mainstream cream cheese brand." Mainstream cream cheese is a heck of a phrase, but Philadelphia is the biggest name in bagel spreads. In 2021, it laid claim to 69% of the market category, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence as well as analysis on consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.
The Best Drip Coffee Makers for a Consistent Daily Fix
It’s no secret that coffee makes the world a better place — and the people in it too. One of the easiest ways to make multiple servings of high-quality coffee is with a drip coffee maker. With an automatic drip machine, simply fill the water chamber with room-temperature water and add ground coffee to the filter basket. The water then heats and drips through the filter into a coffee pot, ready for you to enjoy. To help you get a perfectly balanced brew every morning, we’ve sought out the top drip coffee makers in 2023 based on overall quality, capacity and extra features. Our top picks offer a perfect match for every type of java lover.
International Business Times
Kraft Heinz Recalls Ham And Cheese Products Over Cross-Contamination Concerns
Kraft Heinz Foods Company has voluntarily recalled certain ready-to-eat ham and cheese products because of concerns over possible cross-contamination. The recall affects certain Oscar Mayer-branded Ham & Cheese LOAF products, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a release. The problem with the affected products was they were...
A food scientist explains the dates printed on food
There’s a lot of confusion when it comes to the dates that foods are labeled with. It doesn’t help that many companies use slightly different wording, which makes you unnecessarily ponder what the dates really mean.
studyfinds.org
Plant-based meat substitutes lack nutritional quality of the real thing, study reveals
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Meat alternatives like “impossible” burgers and other plant-based substitutes lack the nutritional value of the foods they’re replacing, according to researchers in Sweden. Their study found that meat substitutes contain proteins and nutrients which the human body can’t absorb — leaving customers with an iron deficiency.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Beneo launches new semi-finished plant-based chicken chunks
According to Beneo, the plant-based chicken chunks have an authentic fibrous chicken-like structure, a juicy mouthfeel and an irregular shape by design to offer manufacturers a high level of recipe versatility. Following its acquisition of Meatless B.V., Beneo (Parsippany, NJ) has announced the next step of its plant-based protein strategy...
The Best Single Serve Coffee Makers for Caffeine on Demand
Some days there just isn’t time to wait for your coffee to be ready, but who can go without their morning caffeine fix? This is where the single serve coffee maker comes to the rescue — with just the press of a button, you can brew the good stuff straight into your travel mug and hit the road. Besides their convenience, single serve coffee makers guarantee that every cup is ultra-fresh and also make sure that nothing goes to waste. We’ve rounded up the top single serve coffee makers in 2023, taking into account brew quality and any additional handy features.
Tasting Table
Former White House Chef Warns Coffee And Chocolate Will Become Scarce
What if some of your favorite foods completely disappeared from the culinary roster? Although comforts like coffee and chocolate might be staples in our daily diets, they're also some of the ingredients most at risk of disappearing, according to former White House Chef, Sam Kass. During a meal dubbed the "$500 Dinner," People reports that the keynote speaker warned of the less-than-palatable consequences of climate change.
Comments / 0