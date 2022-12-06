ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

natureworldnews.com

Snow Leopard Photos on Mt. Everest Sparks Controversy, Photographer Receives Death Threats

The snow leopard is one of the most elusive predators in the entire world, and photographer Kittiya Pawlowski has captured it in breathtaking detail. However, as a result of the skepticism and controversy that surrounded her work, the photographer has received death threats. Since then, her social media accounts have...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown

Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
ALASKA STATE
Q 105.7

Rare Elephants Born In Upstate New York Zoo

You don't expect rare elephants to be born in Upstate New York. However, that is exactly what happened at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twin male Asian elephants were born and survived for the first time in a United States facility. The survival rate for twin elephants is about 1%. Mali and Doc are the proud elephant parents of the rare duo.
SYRACUSE, NY
Outsider.com

Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO

A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Stunning Jet-Black Fallow Deer Caught on Camera in Rare Sighting

Sometimes you see a creature so damn beautiful that it takes your breath away. This stunning jet-black fallow deer caught on camera in a rare sighting is one of those animals. Unlike other types of deer, this species often retains the white spots on their brown fur into adulthood. However, they can also be found in a variety of other fur colors including white, dark chocolate, or light brown. Sometimes their remarkable paint jobs can even be jet-black like the deer in the video above. Fallow deer also have palmated antlers that make them resemble small moose. Similar to elk, fallow deer are often found living in small herds.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter

Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
IDAHO STATE
yankodesign.com

This pine-shaped treehouse provides picturesque views of the Italian Alps

Italian architecture brand Studio Beltrame has designed a stunning treehouse, which mimics the shape of a pine tree, and has been tucked away and concealed subtly in the lush forests of the Italian Alps. Called II Pino, the holiday home consists of three levels stacked one on top of the other, each providing a different opportunity to connect with nature. The home is energy efficient, and positioned among the high treetops which are visited only by birds!
cohaitungchi.com

Best Things to Do in Svalbard: The Land of the Polar Bear!

There are lots of issues to do in Svalbard for these visiting this majestic, Arctic wonderland. This can be a information on what to do in Svalbard for these visiting this a part of Norway. Issues to Do in Svalbard. For these of you who comply with me on the...
booktrib.com

In Haunting Wilderness Thriller, Most Dangerous Predator is Man

A Ghost of Caribou (William Morrow) is the third in a series of light-up-the-night/edge-of-your-seat suspenseful wilderness thrillers written by Alice Henderson featuring wildlife biologist Dr. Alex Carter. It is most definitely not a cozy mystery. It may well keep you awake at night with your lights blazing!. Many of us...
MONTANA STATE

