natureworldnews.com
Snow Leopard Photos on Mt. Everest Sparks Controversy, Photographer Receives Death Threats
The snow leopard is one of the most elusive predators in the entire world, and photographer Kittiya Pawlowski has captured it in breathtaking detail. However, as a result of the skepticism and controversy that surrounded her work, the photographer has received death threats. Since then, her social media accounts have...
Warning for Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Filmed in Oklahoma
The eagle was filmed sitting in a tree at an undisclosed location. It is feared bird watchers may attempt to crowd the bird if it is given out.
Rare Leucistic White Deer Spotted Among the Snow in New York
A rare white deer was spotted in New York state, prompting the local police to take to social media to help identify it. The West Seneca Police Department posted pictures of a unique animal, believing that it is possibly a “Seneca White Deer.”. “Check out this majestic being,” they...
Drone Captures Amazing Footage Of Lone Wolf Trying To Take Down A Moose
Size matters… but not to a wolf it doesn’t. This fella was working on some awesome drone footage of Northern Ontario, Canada, when he spotted this moose standing belly deep in the water. But when he went in for a closer look, he got way more than he...
Wow! Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Take a Look, can You See It? [Photo]
When you hear the word rare, what is the first thing that comes to mind? I'm sure there is an animal in your mind that you have conjured up that you would like to spot, but I have a feeling it's still not the animal that was captured on photo the other day in Minnesota.
Moose Goes Flying WAY Up In The Air After Getting Hit By Car
Moose crashes are fairly common in many parts of the world. In the United States, they’re most common in places like Alaska, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire, and as well in Canada, and Scandinavian countries like Finland and Sweden. And most people have hit something with their car before,...
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown
Watch a Pack of Wolves Descend on a Gigantic Moose in Epic Denali Showdown. Wolves are individually dangerous predators but even more powerful when they attack in packs. They typically hunt a fair amount of small prey like foxes, hares, rodents, and some deer. Yet, wolf packs take also attack and kill elk, bison, and moose. According to studies, wolves don’t usually attack the strongest, healthiest moose or elk. Instead, a pack of wolves will attempt to kill the very young or very old.
Rare Elephants Born In Upstate New York Zoo
You don't expect rare elephants to be born in Upstate New York. However, that is exactly what happened at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twin male Asian elephants were born and survived for the first time in a United States facility. The survival rate for twin elephants is about 1%. Mali and Doc are the proud elephant parents of the rare duo.
Hunter Has Encounter of a Lifetime With Giant Bull Elk in the Woods: VIDEO
A hunter in Montana recently captured footage of one of the most amazing outdoor experiences you will ever see. One of the best parts of hunting is that you are able to experience nature in a way that other recreation activities can’t compare to. Instead of just observing ecosystems, you actually participate. Immersing yourself in the forest with camouflage also allows you to witness the natural world through an undisturbed lens. This hunter was able to immerse himself in the woods so deeply that he was able to have a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a giant bull elk.
WATCH: Stunning Jet-Black Fallow Deer Caught on Camera in Rare Sighting
Sometimes you see a creature so damn beautiful that it takes your breath away. This stunning jet-black fallow deer caught on camera in a rare sighting is one of those animals. Unlike other types of deer, this species often retains the white spots on their brown fur into adulthood. However, they can also be found in a variety of other fur colors including white, dark chocolate, or light brown. Sometimes their remarkable paint jobs can even be jet-black like the deer in the video above. Fallow deer also have palmated antlers that make them resemble small moose. Similar to elk, fallow deer are often found living in small herds.
Alaskan Brown Bear Chases Down Young Caribou From Hundreds Of Yards Away… Doesn’t End Pretty
That caribou never stood a chance. We’ve seen a number of videos that prove that nature can be equally as brutal as it is beautiful. Creatures have to do what they can to survive in the wild, and it times, the results can be pretty devastating…. And here’s the...
Rare Beautiful Sky Phenomenon Captured Early Saturday Morning in Minnesota. Who Saw it?
I am an avid sky gazer, I've definitely shared that a time or two with everyone. But like anyone, you learn something new everyday! This weekend, I learned something new about the night sky. First, let me set the scene. Jake (my boyfriend) and I had headed up more north...
Cross Flys Off the Wall After Man Hears Mysterious Knocking Sound
Call a priest, buddy.
a-z-animals.com
Watch a Mountain Lion Relentlessly Stalk a Terrified Hunter
Mountain lions run very fast, with their flexible spine allowing them to change direction and move around obstacles quickly. Mountain lions avoid humans whenever possible. But, if they encounter a human, the cats have been known to stalk and even kill people as prey. In the past 100 years, 125...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
yankodesign.com
This pine-shaped treehouse provides picturesque views of the Italian Alps
Italian architecture brand Studio Beltrame has designed a stunning treehouse, which mimics the shape of a pine tree, and has been tucked away and concealed subtly in the lush forests of the Italian Alps. Called II Pino, the holiday home consists of three levels stacked one on top of the other, each providing a different opportunity to connect with nature. The home is energy efficient, and positioned among the high treetops which are visited only by birds!
KING-5
It’s misleading to claim that polar bears are ‘thriving’ because of ‘increasing population’
The polar bear, with its ice habitat in decline, has become a symbol of the effects of global warming. But according to some people who deny or downplay climate change, the species is thriving. For example, a viral tweet and its subsequent thread claimed that the global population of polar bears has “never been higher.”
Entire Family Of Moose Swim Across Colorado Lake
This isn’t something you see every day. Seeing a moose in water is very normal. They love waterbodies. During the summer months they consume around 70 percent of their diet from water vegetation. As well as using it as a way to cool off from the summer heat. I...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Things to Do in Svalbard: The Land of the Polar Bear!
There are lots of issues to do in Svalbard for these visiting this majestic, Arctic wonderland. This can be a information on what to do in Svalbard for these visiting this a part of Norway. Issues to Do in Svalbard. For these of you who comply with me on the...
booktrib.com
In Haunting Wilderness Thriller, Most Dangerous Predator is Man
A Ghost of Caribou (William Morrow) is the third in a series of light-up-the-night/edge-of-your-seat suspenseful wilderness thrillers written by Alice Henderson featuring wildlife biologist Dr. Alex Carter. It is most definitely not a cozy mystery. It may well keep you awake at night with your lights blazing!. Many of us...
