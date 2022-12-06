Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
Daniel Cormier sheds light on “what really happened” in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland: “That decision was not made by Bob Perez”
Daniel Cormier has shed light on ‘what really happened’ in Stephen Thompson’s stoppage win over Kevin Holland. It was just last Saturday, December 3rd, in the UFC welterweight main event in Orlando, Florida that Stephen Thompson (17-6 MMA) defeated Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA) via TKO. Holland was compromised from the first round after suffering a broken hand according to his team.
Cris Cyborg Plans To Return To Bellator And Invites Kayla Harrison To Join Her
Cris Cyborg is confident that she will be back with Bellator even though she is not currently under contract. In the world of women’s MMA, Cris Cyborg is just about as big a star as she can be. A former UFC champion, she signed with Bellator in 2019 and became the champion there as well. She has done nothing but wins since coming to Bellator and although her current contract has come to an end, she is still the undisputed champion of the Bellator featherweight division.
Magomed Ankalaev: UFC title is 'rightfully' mine, Jan Blachowicz's 'Polish power' won't work at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Magomed Ankalaev is adamant he won’t crumble under the “Polish power” of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282, and says nothing is going to stop him from capturing the vacant light heavyweight title. Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) will meet Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6...
Dana White called Cameron Saaiman 'the future,' and he wants to prove it at UFC 282
Dubbed by UFC president Dana White as 'the future' of the sport, 21-year-old Cameron Saaiman (6-0-0) is on a mission to prove him right on his debut at UFC 282 in Vegas on December 10.
Brendan Schaub & Frankie Edgar Talk How Conor McGregor ‘Changed The Game’: ‘He Did That & Starched Dudes’
Brendan Schaub and Frankie Edgar praised Conor McGregor for changing the game in a way unlike anyone else in history. Former UFC two-division champion McGregor was one of the first true global superstars from the mixed martial arts world to break into the mainstream. His insane performances and brash persona turned him into one of the most influential fighters of all time in MMA. After capturing the lightweight gold in Nov. 2016, McGregor has only competed four times, out of which he dropped three with a sole win coming over Donald Cerrone.
Sources: MMA event bans James Krause during betting probe
MMA coach James Krause, who has three fighters competing in FAC 17, is barred from the event due to a UFC betting controversy, sources told ESPN.
UFC 282 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan on call for final PPV of 2022
The final numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience. Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event have...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Raufeon Stots, Danny Sabatello, Cris Cyborg, and Teofimo Lopez in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose. 2:15...
TechRadar
UFC 282 live stream: how to watch Blachowicz vs Ankalaev today – start time, odds, full card
The octagon action returns to Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, as Jan Blachowicz looks to become a two-time UFC champion when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282. The two fighters will battle it out for the vacant lightweight title after the injured Jiri Prochazka was forced to drop out of his scheduled rematch with Glover Teixeira, and in turn give up his 185lbs belt.
Jan Blachowicz plans to halt Magomed Ankalaev's streak in 'early Christmas gift' title shot at UFC 282
LAS VEGAS – Jan Blachowicz didn’t expect to be fighting for a title at UFC 282, but now that he is, he intends to make the most of the opportunity. After Jiri Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to vacate the light heavyweight title, the UFC promoted the matchup between Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) to Saturday’s main event, putting the belt in the pay-per-view headliner at T-Mobile Arena. Prelims air on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+.
wrestlinginc.com
Dan Severn Describes WWE Contract Negotiations With Vince McMahon
A Hall of Famer with both the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the National Wrestling Alliance, Dan Severn found great success in both MMA and professional wrestling. After an outstanding career as an amateur wrestler, "The Beast" made his mark as a pro wrestler initially in the National Wrestling Alliance, where he won the company's biggest prize — the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship — twice.
MMA Fighting
Raufeon Stots calls Danny Sabatello ‘among the top 5 worst opponents that I’ve faced’
Raufeon Stots has the biggest fight of his career just around the corner, though he’s not convinced his opponent is up to the task. On Friday, Bellator 289 is headlined by Stots defending his interim bantamweight title against Danny Sabatello, a grudge match that also serves as the semifinals of a $1,000,000 grand prix tournament. Stots and Sabatello have been engaged in a relentless war of words for months, and while Stots has enjoyed the build to the fight, he’s ready to put to rest any doubt that he’s the superior fighter.
Bellator 289: There's talking, there's trash talking and then there's Danny Sabatello
Conor McGregor was hardly the first fighter to use trash talking to build his reputation and increase his marketability — Ever heard of a boxer named Muhammad Ali? — but McGregor took it to another level during his run to becoming the UFC's biggest star. Bellator's Danny Sabatello...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg intends to negotiate with Scott Coker after boxing match but says she’s still “Team Bellator”
Cris Cyborg says she’s still a free agent, but that she has every intention of re-signing with Bellator. This Saturday, Cyborg faces Gabrielle Holloway in the co-main event of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan WBO welterweight title fight card. The fight will be Cyborg’s second boxing bout this year, having defeated Simone Silva by unanimous decision back in September, but though the she has been focusing heavily on the sweet science lately, Cyborg insists that her MMA career is far from over.
Juliana Velasquez says Bellator 289 rematch with Liz Carmouche is about righting a wrong
NORWICH, Conn. – Juliana Velasquez may not have gotten exactly what she was hoping for in the aftermath of her title loss, but Friday she’ll get the next best thing. Velasquez (12-1 MMA, 7-1 BMMA) lost the women’s flyweight title to Liz Carmouche (17-7 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) at Bellator 278 in April in Honolulu. Carmouche took the belt with a TKO from unanswered elbows late in the fourth round. But Velasquez thought the stoppage was premature and lobbied to have the result overturned.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
A former champion and a prospect-turned contender duke it out inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) when Jan Blachowicz takes on Magomed Ankalaev for UFC’s vacant Light Heavyweight. In UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) event, fan-favorite Lightweight, Paddy Pimblett, gets the spotlight in the co-feature against Jared Gordon, and the ESPN+-streamed main card will also see Alex Morono step in on just three days’ notice to take on the always dangerous Santiago Ponzinibbio.
Bellator 289: Loss to interim champ Stots a source of motivation for Magomed Magomedov
NORWICH, Conn. – Magomed Magomedov bounced back when it mattered most in June. Magomedov submitted Enrique Barzola in the quarterfinals of Bellator’s bantamweight grand prix. Not only did he move on in the tournament looking for an ultimate title shot, but he rebounded from a loss to Raufeon Stots in August 2021. Stots went on to win the interim bantamweight title.
