Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
Dog lost for 7 months reunited with owner at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was reunited with his service dog on Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport after seven months. Before driving from California to Florida to help out his mother, Dean Hamilton had a service dog by the name of Angus, otherwise known as "Goosie". While traveling on...
Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
capradio.org
Fentanyl continues to take students’ lives in Sacramento. Here’s how parents and schools are responding.
In the Sacramento neighborhood of Land Park, Jennifer tells the story of her 16-year-old son’s Fentanyl use, drug addiction and current rehabilitation. “Where to begin,” she says, overwhelmed, stumbling over a few sentences. Over in the suburb of Rocklin, Laura Didier starts her story at the end of...
Morris Jobe, 74, is Sacramento County's 1st hypothermia death this season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man became Sacramento County's first hypothermia-related death of the season in November, officials said. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 74-year-old Morris Jobe. He was found unresponsive at a homeless camp along the American River Parkway, at 1501 Northgate Boulevard, on Nov. 17.
SFist
Solano County Home Featured on 'Great Christmas Light Fight'
The Bay Area can already claim a couple of wins from previous seasons of ABC's suburban Christmas light fever-dream of a competition show The Great Christmas Light Fight, and now we have another contender up in Suisun City. Can I just take a moment to point out the unnecessary, aggro,...
Police searching for wanted suspect in Citrus Heights
CITRUS HEIGHTS — A heavy police presence was searching in Citrus Heights on Friday for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant.The Sacramento Police Department said, just after 3 p.m., officers saw the suspect flee from a vehicle and run away when he spotted the patrol car. The chase led them to the residential area of Auburn Boulevard and Westchester Way in Citrus HeightsSacramento police said they handed over the investigation to Citrus Heights police, which had a heavy presence, including a SWAT team, outside a home they believe the suspect may have entered.At least two illegally possessed guns have been recovered related to the investigation, Sacramento police said, but it is unclear where they were seized from.This is a developing story.
Sierra Sun
Former Tahoe Biltmore to become Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe
CRYSTAL BAY, Nev. — The former Tahoe Biltmore will become the Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe, officials announced Monday. Hilton on Monday said it had entered a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to bring the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Crystal Bay and Incline Village on Tahoe’s North Shore.
Roseville Electric customers may soon see a new 8% surcharge on bills
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Electric said it's tried to keep rising costs from filtering down to customers, but the price hike it's being forced to pay for energy is just too much. That's why some will soon be seeing a double-digit rate increase on their electric bills. Inflation is already hitting families hard, and now you can add some people's power bills to the growing list of growing costs."Right now, while it's cold, bundling up in the house, [I] keep my energy costs down as much as I can," said Janet Hayes, a Roseville Electric customer.But customers in Roseville will soon...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Carson Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday. The crash happened in the 5200 block of East Highway 50 East near Deer Run Road at around 3:43 p.m. According to the investigators, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision. The drivers of...
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
KCRA.com
'Why not give if you are able to?': Stockton church plans huge holiday gift giveaway this weekend
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton's Mayfair Seventh-Day Adventist Church prides itself on its big heart, and this weekend, it is backing that up with what members believe is the largest holiday giveaway in the city. Antonio Visoso is a church member at Mayfair. He is one of many excited to...
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Fatality Reported in Sacramento’s Florin Area
A woman died after being struck by a train in the Florin area of Sacramento on November 29. According to a representative of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fatal collision occurred along Gerber Road near French Road. There is a wishbone crossing gate to warn motorists and others when a train is approaching. No information has yet been released about the pedestrian who died at the crossing. The accident will be investigated to determine how it occurred.
Vehicle knocks fence off Marconi Avenue overpass onto Capital City Freeway, police say
SACRAMENTO — Traffic was backed up on the Capital City Freeway Monday night after a vehicle knocked a fence off an overpass into the lanes below.The Sacramento Police Department said the vehicle hit a fence on the Marconi Avenue overpass. The fence fell onto the highway and blocked all northbound lanes. It happened at approximately 9 p.m.Officials say at least two vehicles were hit by the fence but no one was hurt. The driver responsible also fled the scene and has not yet been located.The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time, Caltrans said. Traffic cameras in the area show major backups.Correction: A previous version of this story said a vehicle fell onto the Capital City Freeway due to information obtained from Caltrans. Sacramento police later confirmed it was a fence that was knocked by a vehicle onto the freeway.
KCRA.com
Here's when Northern California rain and snow arrives
Light rain will move through the greater Sacramento region Thursday evening. The weekend will be wetter and windier. See more about the three waves of rain and snow in the video above.
Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog
WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
