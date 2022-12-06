Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
VDOT changes work zone plans affecting Fredericksburg area driversWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
VDOT warns I-95 North travelers in Fredericksburg area to use alternate routes Dec. 5 -7Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
I-95 in Fredericksburg: delays and full traffic stops + Hood Drive closureWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refundsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Comments / 0