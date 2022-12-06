Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Daily
Mid-season check-in: Gophers women’s hockey
With the holiday break approaching, the Gophers women’s hockey team is unofficially at the midpoint of their season. Minnesota currently boasts a 12-3-2 overall record with an 11-1-2 record in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). On the USCHO.com rankings, Minnesota resides at No. 6, one rank lower than...
Minnesota Daily
Gophers women’s basketball keeps it close in Kentucky loss
The Minnesota Gophers are now 5-4 following their loss on Wednesday to the Kentucky Wildcats (7-1). All but two of Minnesota’s 74 points came from their starters: Amaya Battle, Katie Borowicz, Mara Braun, Alanna Micheaux and Mallory Heyer. A quick bucket from Battle after the tip-off kickstarted a successful...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
willmarradio.com
Vikings stadium could be paid off next year
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
fox9.com
Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
mprnews.org
Top 10 events to see holiday lights, Christmas decorations across Minnesota
The Christmas season is here and, for those who celebrate, there are many events across Minnesota to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Minnesotans are gearing up for one of the most festive seasons and although it might be cold out, organizations, towns and companies are making sure their holiday events have lots of options so people are still able to enjoy the Christmas cheer.
NEXT Weather: Sunny Thursday before winter weather advisory in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be sunny and mild during the day, but starting in the evening, southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory due to incoming snowfall.The day will start off cold, but the Twin Cities will eventually reach 30 degrees. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, when some cloud cover starts to move in.The winter weather advisory in the south starts at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday morning. Most of the region is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow. That system should stay south of the metro, though it could get clipped Friday morning.Temperatures rise to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the extended forecast.Rain and snow are likely Monday through Wednesday.
fox9.com
Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
franchising.com
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
Minnesota Daily
Skepticism spreads around UMN regent selection process, PAC involvement
The Regent Candidate Advisory Council (RCAC) closed applications for 2023 University of Minnesota Board of Regents appointments on Tuesday. State Sen. Greg Clausen (DFL-57) is heading the RCAC as the committee’s chair this year. Greg Clausen announced his appointment to the RCAC on Oct. 24. Clausen’s appointment raised concerns...
Comments / 0